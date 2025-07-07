Africa: Planning Min. Highlights Importance of Boosting Cooperation to Increase Investments Across Africa

4 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat participated in a high-level event organized by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Friday, July 4, 2025. The event addressed the role of foreign direct investment (FDI) in supporting sustainable development in Africa.

The event was held during the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, Spain. The session was attended by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment at the African Union Commission, Mr. Moussa Vilakati; the Deputy Secretary-General of the OECD, Ms. Mary-Beth Goodman; and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mr. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

Rania Al-Mashat emphasized the importance of strengthening regional cooperation to increase joint investments across Africa and support sustainable development.

