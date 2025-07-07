Africa: Summit Brings Global Voices to Namibia

For the first time in its history, the Commonwealth Business Summit was hosted outside London, and Namibia had the honour of being the proud host.

From the moment the doors opened in Windhoek's Mercure Hotel, there was a strong sense of excitement. Business leaders, government officials, and entrepreneurs from across the Commonwealth countries gathered in Namibia's capital city to share ideas, learn from each other, and build new partnerships.

The summit was not only historic; it was deeply informative. Over two days, attendees listened to a wide range of speakers who are leaders in their industries, from energy and technology to trade, agriculture, and education.

Opening the summit on behalf of Namibia, Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi welcomed delegates and acknowledged the significance of the event.

"Today, we are making history together by attending this inaugural Commonwealth Business Summit, being held outside London for the first time," she said.

The event focused on key issues like innovation, investment, sustainability, and empowering small businesses. Experts explained how African countries, especially in the Southern African region, can better connect with global markets. Many discussions also looked at how young people and women can get more support to grow their businesses.

"Let us navigate the future together, boldly, inclusively, and sustainably," she urged.

She spoke about Namibia's strengths: its stable policies, skilled young workforce, and sectors like energy, agriculture, mining, logistics, tourism and digital technology.

One highlight of the summit was the focus on clean energy and green business solutions. Speakers from across Africa and beyond shared success stories about using solar power, water-saving systems, and other eco-friendly technologies.

Commonwealth Secretary General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey spoke about the power of trade within the Commonwealth.

"We have a market of 2.7 billion people, shared legal systems, and a 21% cost saving on intra-Commonwealth trade," she said.

The summit ran alongside the Commonwealth trade ministers meeting, held on African soil for the first time too. Ministers adopted a major plan to grow trade between Commonwealth countries to US$2 trillion by 2030. They also launched projects such as the Commonwealth Investment Network and a digital trade model law, focusing on energy, food security, and support for small businesses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In her closing remarks, Botchwey said, "These meetings are not just about dialogue; they're about delivery." Ministers echoed this, stressing that trade must be fair, inclusive, and rules-based, especially amid global instability and rising protectionism.

Local news praised the summit's impact. New Era reported that this was a historic moment: "Trade must work for all, not just for large companies," they quoted Botchwey.

The paper also emphasised Namibia's push to support digital systems, sustainable supply chains, and support for women and youth entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, information ministry's executive director, Audrin Mathe, said the Commonwealth could unlock nearly US$1.2 trillion in additional trade by 2026 by adopting electronic transferable records and enacting comprehensive legal reforms.

Mathe said the global economy stands on the brink of a transformative shift that could redefine how international trade is conducted for generations to come. While digital innovation has swept across industries, international trade remains tied to centuries-old paper-based documentation systems. Now, the Commonwealth sees an opportunity to lead the charge into a paperless trade era.

Also speaking at the business summit, founder of Fudlink Agricultural Technology, Twama Nghidinwa, said there are digital platforms they are developing, such as mobile apps and websites, which are set to transform agricultural trade in Namibia by linking small- and medium-scale farmers directly to buyers, wholesalers and retailers, while integrating logistics services.