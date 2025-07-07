South Sudan: U.S. Deports Eight Criminals to South Sudan After Court Ruling

The United States has deported eight men to South Sudan after a legal battle that temporarily rerouted them to Djibouti.

The men, convicted of crimes including murder, sexual assault and robbery, had either completed or were near the end of their prison sentences. Out of the eight, only one is from South Sudan, while the others are from Myanmar, Cuba, Vietnam, Laos, and Mexico. U.S. officials said most of their home countries had refused to accept them.

The deportation followed a U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned a lower court ruling requiring due process for migrants sent to third countries. The Trump administration had pushed to expand deportations to third countries, with Rwanda, Benin, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, and Moldova mentioned as possible destinations.

The U.S. had earlier revoked visas for South Sudanese nationals over the country's refusal to accept deportees.