Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Reception Ceremony At National Army Circle

Algiers — To mark the 63rd anniversary of Independence Day and the Recovery of National Sovereignty, President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense chaired Saturday evening, 5 July 2025, a reception ceremony at the National Army Circle in Béni Messous, Algiers.

The ceremony honored senior executives of the People's National Army, both serving and retired, and was attended by high-ranking state officials.

The President of the Republic was welcomed, at the entrance of the National Army Circle, by General Saïd Chanegriha, Delegate Minister to the Minister of National Defense, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (PNA).

The ceremony is part of the great traditions of the PNA aimed at commemorating the key dates of our glorious history and serves as tribute to our valiant martyrs.

On this occasion, attendees listened to the National Anthem performed by a Republican Guard musical ensemble and watched a documentary film titled: "Victorious Algeria...Algeria of Edification and Fidelity to the Shuhadas' Oath," produced by the Information and Communication Directorate/EM-ANP, before the ceremony concluded with a commemorative fireworks display.