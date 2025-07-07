Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Reception Ceremony At National Army Circle

6 July 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — To mark the 63rd anniversary of Independence Day and the Recovery of National Sovereignty, President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense chaired Saturday evening, 5 July 2025, a reception ceremony at the National Army Circle in Béni Messous, Algiers.

The ceremony honored senior executives of the People's National Army, both serving and retired, and was attended by high-ranking state officials.

The President of the Republic was welcomed, at the entrance of the National Army Circle, by General Saïd Chanegriha, Delegate Minister to the Minister of National Defense, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (PNA).

The ceremony is part of the great traditions of the PNA aimed at commemorating the key dates of our glorious history and serves as tribute to our valiant martyrs.

On this occasion, attendees listened to the National Anthem performed by a Republican Guard musical ensemble and watched a documentary film titled: "Victorious Algeria...Algeria of Edification and Fidelity to the Shuhadas' Oath," produced by the Information and Communication Directorate/EM-ANP, before the ceremony concluded with a commemorative fireworks display.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.