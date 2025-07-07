Somalia Offers Condolences to U.S. Over Deadly Texas Flash Floods

7 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, July 7, 2025 — Somalia on Monday extended its "deepest condolences" to the people and government of the United States following devastating flash floods in central Texas that have killed multiple people, including children, and left many others missing.

In an official statement, Somalia expressed solidarity with the American people in the wake of the tragedy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this disaster," the statement said.

Heavy rainfall over the weekend triggered widespread flooding across parts of central Texas, inundating homes, sweeping away vehicles, and prompting large-scale rescue efforts.

The full extent of the damage and the number of casualties are still being assessed, according to local authorities.

