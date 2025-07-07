Somalia Congratulates Malawi On 61st Independence Day

7 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, July 6, 2025 — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Saturday extended warm congratulations to the government and people of Malawi on the occasion of the country's 61st Independence Day.

In a statement released from Mogadishu, the Somali minister praised the "momentous occasion" as a proud chapter in Malawi's national history, marked by unity and dignity.

"The Federal Republic of Somalia values its cordial relations with the Republic of Malawi and looks forward to further deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation based on shared interests and mutual commitment," the statement read.

Somalia also expressed hope for stronger ties between the two nations in the years ahead.

"As the people of Malawi come together in joyous celebration, I wish you a festive Independence Day filled with hope, unity, and renewed aspirations for a prosperous future," the minister said.

Malawi gained independence from British colonial rule on July 6, 1964.

