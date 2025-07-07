Egypt: Somali President Warmly Welcomed in Egypt Ahead of High-Level Talks With Sisi

6 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

El Alamein, Egypt, July 6 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived Sunday in the Egyptian coastal city of El Alamein, where he received an official and warm welcome from Egyptian authorities following an invitation from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The visit, which marks a continuation of long-standing ties between the two countries, comes amid growing regional cooperation on security and economic development.

President Mohamud is accompanied by a high-level delegation of Somali officials and is expected to meet with President Sisi to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations, focusing on key sectors including security collaboration, trade, education, and regional stability.

"The reception we received today reflects the deep historical and fraternal bonds between the people of Somalia and Egypt," Mohamud said in a brief statement, thanking the Egyptian government for its hospitality and reaffirming Somalia's commitment to strengthening ties.

Both leaders are also expected to address pressing regional issues, including developments in the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea corridor, and joint efforts to counter terrorism and extremism in the region.

The visit highlights Egypt's increasing diplomatic engagement in East Africa and the Horn, as well as Somalia's efforts to consolidate its international partnerships as it pursues economic reform and political stabilization.

Further details of the discussions and agreements are expected to be released following the official meetings between the two heads of state.

