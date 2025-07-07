Algeria: Usm Alger End 12-Year Drought With Historic Algerian Cup Triumph

5 July 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

USM Alger clinched their ninth Algerian Cup title with a commanding 2-0 win over Chabab Belouizdad in Saturday's final at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.

First-half goals from Riyad Ben Ayad and Ahmed Khaldi were enough to seal the victory for USM Alger, who lifted the trophy for the first time since 2013 and equalled CS Belouizdad's record of nine cup titles.

The capital club came into the final determined to end their silverware drought, and their intent showed early.

Just nine minutes in, Ben Ayad capitalised on a defensive error by Youssef Laouafi to put USM Alger ahead with a calm finish past goalkeeper Mustapha Zaghba.

Four minutes later, Khaldi doubled the lead, finishing off another incisive attack that left the Belouizdad defence flat-footed.

Despite being the defending champions, CS Belouizdad struggled to find rhythm and failed to mount a significant response throughout the first half. USM Alger controlled proceedings with composure, limiting their opponents to half chances.

The second half saw more balanced exchanges, but neither side managed to convert opportunities into goals. Hossam Ghacha thought he had added a third for USM Alger, only for VAR to rule out the goal.

The match ended 2-0, securing USM Alger's third win over Chabab Belouizdad in a cup final, having previously triumphed in the 1988 and 2003 editions. In contrast, Belouizdad had beaten USM Alger in finals in 1969, 1970, and 1978.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune presented the trophy to USM captain Saadi Redouani, as jubilant fans celebrated a long-awaited return to glory.

Both USM Alger and CS Belouizdad will now turn their attention to continental ambitions in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.