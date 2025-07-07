Algeria: Usm Alger End 12-Year Drought With Historic Algerian Cup Triumph

USM Alger clinched their ninth Algerian Cup title with a commanding 2-0 win over Chabab Belouizdad in Saturday's final at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.

First-half goals from Riyad Ben Ayad and Ahmed Khaldi were enough to seal the victory for USM Alger, who lifted the trophy for the first time since 2013 and equalled CS Belouizdad's record of nine cup titles.

The capital club came into the final determined to end their silverware drought, and their intent showed early.

Just nine minutes in, Ben Ayad capitalised on a defensive error by Youssef Laouafi to put USM Alger ahead with a calm finish past goalkeeper Mustapha Zaghba.

Four minutes later, Khaldi doubled the lead, finishing off another incisive attack that left the Belouizdad defence flat-footed.

Despite being the defending champions, CS Belouizdad struggled to find rhythm and failed to mount a significant response throughout the first half. USM Alger controlled proceedings with composure, limiting their opponents to half chances.

The second half saw more balanced exchanges, but neither side managed to convert opportunities into goals. Hossam Ghacha thought he had added a third for USM Alger, only for VAR to rule out the goal.

The match ended 2-0, securing USM Alger's third win over Chabab Belouizdad in a cup final, having previously triumphed in the 1988 and 2003 editions. In contrast, Belouizdad had beaten USM Alger in finals in 1969, 1970, and 1978.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune presented the trophy to USM captain Saadi Redouani, as jubilant fans celebrated a long-awaited return to glory.

Both USM Alger and CS Belouizdad will now turn their attention to continental ambitions in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign.