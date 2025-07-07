Zimbabwean Who Recently Graduated With Phd Stabbed to Death in Scotland While Daughter Watched

REPORTS emerging from Scotland in the United Kingdom have confirmed the stabbing to death of a female Zimbabwean immigrant, a newly graduated PhD holder.

The now deceased was identified as Dr. Fortune Gomo, believed to be in her 30s.

The violent attack reportedly occurred Saturday, around dusk, as victim was walking alongside her 10-year-old daughter on South Road in Dundee, sparking public fury and calls for justice from the local African community.

News reports say despite emergency intervention by paramedics, Gomo died at the scene.

A 20-year-old man has reportedly been arrested in connection with the bizarre killing of Gomo, who according to reports had recently earned her PhD from the University of Dundee.

In viral footage posted online, concerned members of the Black community vented their anger over apparent police lethargy and media blackout.

"You can take my picture or record me--I don't care. I'm speaking boldly because I don't mind," a tearful Black woman is heard saying to a police officer.

"This is about that innocent woman who was murdered, someone who was going to support the Dundee community. She was a doctor, just graduated with a PhD from Dundee University. She had so much to offer, unlike the person who killed her. We're hardworking people...

"The media should be talking to us, listening to us, and sharing our story, but they don't hear us," she added.

Scottish authorities have since released a statement confirming arrest of the suspected stabber.

Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp, who is leading the investigation, appealed to members of the public with relevant information to help cops in the investigation.