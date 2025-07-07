Zimbabwe: U.S.$4 Million Ecobank Armed Robbery - Police Arrest Two Suspects in SA

6 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

TWO suspects have been arrested in connection with the infamous S$4.4 million bank heist at an Ecobank branch in Bulawayo last year.

In a statement this Sunday, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the latest arrests of two Zimbabweans, who were holed up in neighbouring South Africa.

"ZRP confirms the arrest of Abraham Tendayi Vumbunu and Elijah Temayi Vumbunu in connection with the US$4 million Bulawayo Ecobank robbery heist which occurred on 3rd October 2024," said Nyathi.

The pair was nabbed on July 5, 2025, in the Republic of South Africa.

"Due processes of the law are now taking effect for the suspects' extradition to Zimbabwe," the police spokesman added.

He said detectives are pursuing other suspects linked to the fiery daylight robbery that shocked the world.

The crime was orchestrated by a gang of six armed robbers, brandishing AK-47 rifles and pistols, who ambushed a Safeguard Security cash-in-transit van outside the Ecobank branch at the NRZ Building on the corner of Fife Street and 9th Avenue.

The security guards had just collected several metal cash boxes when they were confronted by the robbers, who swiftly overpowered them and vanished with the cash, using a white Ford Ranger single-cab getaway truck.

Investigations later revealed that the number plate on the getaway car had been stripped from a Mazda Demio.

CCTV footage and bystander videos of the heist circulated widely on social media, capturing the robbers executing the operation with shocking ease.

