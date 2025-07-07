Africa: #ActForSRHR - A Call to Act Amidst Growing Threats to Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights in Africa

In the context of continuing global crises and diminishing donor funding, grassroots organisations and advocacy networks are facing difficult circumstances in maintaining services and advocating for progressive policy changes. And sexual and reproductive health accesses are being eroded. In response to these cumulative and complex challenges, MenEngage Africa and Sonke Gender Justice are catalysing a continent-wide movement for collective support and action through a digital advocacy campaign, ActForSRHR.

A campaign of urgency and resilience

The #ActForSRHR campaign is developed from MenEngage Africa's broader SRHR Strategic Plan (2023-2027), which aims to ensure that all people, regardless of gender, age, sexual orientation, or disability status, have equal access to SRHR services. Through promoting Learning, Linking, Improving and Influencing Strategies.

“#ActForSRHR is a critical campaign because it reminds us that SRHR is about real people, real choices, and real lives. That behind every statistic is a young girl afraid to ask questions, a woman denied care, and a young boy misinformed. Everyone deserves the right to make informed choices about their bodies, health, and future. "We must act now, the cost of inaction means more dreams cut short and more voices unheard," said Sonke’s Sexual Reproductive Health Rights Specialist, Jude Thaddeus Njikem.

The absence of funding and funding cuts does not only mean the absence of contraceptives and STI prevention and treatment commodities. The cuts mean closed clinics for youth, dismantling of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) programmes and important Gender-Based Violence (GBV) response mechanisms. Young people, especially adolescent girls, youth who identify as LGBTQIA+, young people with disabilities, and young people living in rural areas are the most vulnerable to the impact of these existing funding gaps.

Many countries on our continent have a history of, or still practice, policies that negatively impact girls' access to healthcare and education. In some instances, girls are subjected to coercive testing, and if found pregnant, they face exclusion from essential services, which is a clear violation of their human rights.

The growing issue of pregnancies among children and teenagers in South Africa is highlighted by the report of more than 122,000 births to teenagers in 2023/24. Despite various initiatives to tackle this problem, the high incidence of pregnancies and the consequent school dropouts among these young mothers persist, leading to significant economic impacts and perpetuating cycles of poverty. Another persistent issue affecting our continent is the high prevalence of HIV infections. Countries such as South Africa, Ethiopia, Malawi, Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya, and Mozambique are among those with the highest number of people living with HIV.

In sharing these stories, the campaign cultivates insight into the potential for world decisions to shape local realities, and it calls upon all of us — activists, donors, policymakers, and citizens — to elevate our action in solidarity.

Mobilising for action: Why #ActForSRHR is important

In essence, the #ActForSRHR campaign aims to bring together coordinated collective actions to protect the SRHR agenda and create awareness about it. A central tenet of the campaign is the understanding that men and boys must become allies in the journey towards gender justice. Equally important is that the campaign recognises the value of intersectionality and that this must be reflected in advocacy . The campaign aims to:

Promote dialogue on involving men and boys in SRHR and gender equality programmes.

Empowering youth to influence and make decisions about their bodies, futures, and communities.

Tackle stigma and silence with powerful stories, bold digital content, and social impact campaigns.

A digital campaign born from actual struggles

The campaign is not just digital, it is deeply personal. Using infographics, videos, and social storytelling, #ActForSRHR amplifies the voices of individuals directly affected by SRHR policy gaps and budget reductions.

“Our hope is that in countries where access to services is not a reality, the campaign will spark advocacy for the improvement of access to services and information. The campaign is also a way of educating people through social media about what SRHR encompasses and debunking myths”, said Sonke’s Sexual Reproductive Health Rights Coordinator, Runyararo Mutariswa

A call to action

The message is clear but urgent: we must protect sexual and reproductive health and rights for everyone, particularly for those most at risk of being excluded.

Here’s how you can join the movement:

Check out the campaign and get resources: https://menengageafrica.org/act-for-srhr/

Use your voice on social media using hashtag #ActForSRHR

Get involved with local campaigns in your community or your country

Share your story or community’s story to spread the word

Call upon your government to safeguard and expand SRHR programmes.

The SRHR landscape in Africa is at a crossroads. However, we can shape its future. #ActForSRHR is more than simply a hashtag, it's a rallying call for equity, dignity, and justice. Join Sonke Gender Justice, MenEngage Africa, and other organisations throughout the continent to ensure that no one is denied their rights, health, or future.

For more information about MenEngage Africa's vision and the SRHR4All campaign, go to https://menengageafrica.org/act-for-srhr or contact Amukelani Chauke at amu@genderjustice.org.za