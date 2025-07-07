Namibia: More Than Music - Jericho's Dedication to Youth, Education, Mental Health

Despite almost two decades in the music industry, rapper and songwriter Jericho 'J-Twizzle' Gawanab is still going strong.

The Windhoek-born artist, who spent his childhood at Tsumeb and Walvis Bay, became the first hip-hop artist to win the best male artist award at the Namibian Annual Music Awards.

The rapper started his career as a dancer at Bet-El Primary before continuing to dance at Moses van der Byl Primary School. He only developed a love for singing at secondary school.

"I continued dancing with the Geingob twin brothers, Cedric and Patrick, when I went to Goreangab Junior Secondary School. We mostly danced to the music of MC Hammer and Vanilla Ice," he says.

"I have to thank people like Webster Snewe for the role he played in my formative days. He was the person who gave us gigs and he also made sure we stayed relevant with continued interviews on the now defunct Katutura Community Radio."

Jericho says Snewe made sure they featured in the 'Shell Road To Fame' talent competition, adding that Snewe would have been his ideal manager.

"I decided I had enough of dancing and I started singing cover versions of R&B musicians because it was the trending music during those years," he notes.

"I started singing duets with the late Bennie Kamati during talent shows at school. We went serious with the dancing and singing when we attended Jan Jonker Secondary School together after I was suspended from Goreangab. My childhood was not easy."

Jericho discovered his rapping skills in prison, where he was sentenced to five years after getting into trouble at the age of 18, when the streets became his home.

"It was while I was serving time in Windhoek Correctional Facility when I heard The Dogg's song 'Onayena Number Nine' on my small Eveready radio, and I told myself I can do better than that. That is when I penned down my first hit, 'Check Who's Back'.

"In fact, the bulk of my debut album, 'Check Who's Back', was penned in prison. I am fortunate that I had a musician father who taught me to read and write music. Today, I am a co-producer on all my songs. I just don't have the interest to learn to play a musical instrument," he says.

Seven albums later, the rapper's most recent album, 'Signature', dropped last year.

Jericho is a busy man at the moment as his brand remains in demand with the public and corporate Namibia.

"I just finished a number of gigs including the Oshakati Expo Totem, and I have also been privileged to perform at the 30th MTC Birthday Bash. I was also one of the artists booked during the ambitious Brave Warriors World Cup Campaign fundraising gala dinner," Jericho says.

"Away from music, I have embarked on coaching young boys to become responsible adults. I am involved with the Soda Boys Leadership Camp with coaches Sidney Boys and Gandana. We are empowering young boys to take the right path in life."

Jericho also does motivational speeches for mental health, having hosted his last sesion at Osona Village recently.

"I am busy setting up my own studio for my record label, Ghetto Child Entertainment, of which I am the chief executive. Things are happening very fast for me at the moment and I can only thank the Namibian public for still keeping their faith in me. I feel blessed.

"It has really been very hectic these days and the gigs are coming in thick and fast. I am billed at the Trade and Industrial Exhibition at Ondangwa tonight. There is no slowing down at all and I am keeping fit because I try to make my performances memorable," he says.

Jericho, who's first big gig was at the /Ae-//Gams Music Festival, says he loves every song he has released to date; he cannot pick a favourite.

He's currently riding on the success of 'Signature', which, according to him, is only now seeing sales pick up since its release last year.

The Namibian rapper, who also performed at the Brixton Highbury Courts in England, believes Namibia has a good number of talented artists, like Elemotho and Jackson Kaujeua Jr, who have done the country proud by performing at top gigs outside our borders.

The award-winning star advises young artists to get an education first before aspiring to a musical career.

"Education is the key and it is a buffer for the future in case your musical career doesn't take off. Success does not mean buying cars but trying to invest in property. I can proudly say that I have invested in my own land and I can build my own house one day," he adds.