Malawian Senior Prophet Shines As His Prophecy On America Fulfilled

Senior Prophet Rodrick Mtupa of Holy Palace Cathedral is making headlines once again after one of his major prophecies came true--this time, involving the United States.

During a cross-over night service on December 31, 2024, Prophet Mtupa declared that God had shown him the coming death of a popular American evangelist.

"The second prophecy is to do with America... is to do with a powerful man of God. God told me that time has come for him to die," he said during the service.

Fast forward to July 1, 2025, legendary American Pentecostal preacher Jimmy Lee Swaggart passed away at age 90.

He had suffered a heart attack in June and was admitted to intensive care before his death. His passing was confirmed by Jimmy Swaggart Ministries.

Swaggart rose to global fame in the 1980s as a televangelist, author, musician, and founder of a Bible college.

Despite facing scandal in the 1990s, he continued preaching and remained a key figure in Christian broadcasting until his death.

Prophet Mtupa, widely respected across Africa for his prophetic accuracy, is being praised for the fulfilled prophecy.

Many believers say this is further proof that he is a true vessel of God.

Followers also see it as a divine reminder for people and nations to return to prayer and repentance.

"Prophecy is not meant to scare us, is God's way of preparing His people, guiding them, and giving them protection,"Prophet Mtupa often says.