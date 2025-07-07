Malawi: Atupele Unmoved - Udf to Go Solo, Shatters Coalition Rumours

In a bold and defiant political stance, United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has thrown cold water on weeks of speculation--declaring in no uncertain terms that UDF will go it alone in the September 2025 General Election.

Addressing a charged crowd during a whistle-stop rally at Makhetha in Blantyre on Saturday, Atupele dismissed what he called a "campaign of lies" linking him to a coalition with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), asserting his independence and ambition with steely confidence.

"Every day, people are spreading lies that I have joined MCP. Don't be discouraged--I will stand as president and I am going to win," thundered Atupele, brushing off the swirling rumour mill and affirming his candidacy.

His remarks come just days after MCP deputy secretary general Gerald Kazembe claimed alliance talks between the two parties were at "an advanced stage." But in a swift about-turn yesterday, Kazembe played it safe, distancing MCP from Atupele's statement and stressing that UDF is an independent party and MCP won't be dragged into speculation.

Even UDF's own secretary general Genarino Lemani backed his leader, telling The Nation that Atupele's message was "the party's official position"--while still leaving the door slightly ajar for "possible alliances" before the nomination period closes on July 30.

Yet, Atupele's tone was far from indecisive. The former minister appears determined to reassert UDF's relevance and brand in a race expected to be dominated by heavyweights.

Political analyst Ernest Thindwa weighed in, interpreting Atupele's solo run as a strategic move born out of failed expectations from the MCP courtship.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"UDF is unlikely to win outright, but going it alone allows them to measure their strength and stay politically visible. That visibility will be critical in striking better alliance deals in future elections," he explained.

This year's election will be the second to follow Malawi's new electoral system where a presidential candidate must secure 50 percent plus one vote to win--setting the stage for strategic alliances and runoff scenarios.

Still, Atupele's message is loud and clear: He is not desperate. He is not shaken. And he's not waiting for handouts from bigger parties.

As Malawi inches closer to the election, the young Muluzi seems ready to gamble everything on a solo run--determined to prove that UDF is not a relic of the past, but a force still capable of shaping the country's political future.