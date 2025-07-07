Zimbabwe: UK - We Are Changing the Narrative - Says Madzingo As Reading Honours Zim-Born Mayor

The recent election of Zimbabwe-born researcher, Dr Alice Mpofu-Coles, as mayor in the south-east of English city of Reading is emblematic of the shifting narrative about Africans in the diaspora as they become high achievers and change makers.

This was said by Diaspora Insurance CEO Jeff Madzingo at a reception in Reading last week to celebrate Dr Mpofu-Coles' election. She took over as mayor of the Berkshire city in May this year, having served four years as a councillor for Whitley Ward.

"This is a huge achievement, not just for yourself but for us as a people and, more importantly, for our children," said Madzingo whose company supported the hosting of the event.

"Gone are the days when our children grew up without role models and thought that the barriers are too high for them. Your election is evidence that it can be done."

Madzingo added; "Honourable mayor, we can't salute you enough for doing this because, over the years, the story has been about negativity and poverty, but we are now changing the narrative to a story of resilience and a story of excellence.

"Being mayor in a foreign country is not a joke but success is not accidental; it's a culmination of good habits, hard work, professionalism and time management."

Dr Mpofu-Coles recounted what she described as a "tough journey" since relocating to the United Kingdom in 2002 from Zimbabwe and surviving a five-year battle against breast cancer.

"I'm overwhelmed," she said before kneeling and clapping her hands in appreciation in the traditional Zimbabwean way.

"I arrived in the UK in 2002 and thought I would go back to Zimbabwe and become a member of Parliament for the then MDC (party). We were really passionate about Zimbabwe and campaigned right across the country."

She added, "It's been tough; I had breast cancer or five years, and, in that time, I couldn't do anything, but this city of Reading carried me. It was amazing having people care for you."

Dr Mpofu-Coles was described as a poster girl of the idea that 'if I make it, I'll always turn back to pull my sister out too; I wouldn't just walk away'.

A former diplomat who served in Zimbabwe's foreign service with postings in Mozambique and the former Yugoslavia Dr Mpofu-Coles brings a remarkable personal journey to her mayoral role.

After arriving in Reading in 2002 as a refugee she had to rebuild her life in the UK, working hard in a sandwich factory, as a cleaner, a carer for the elderly and disabled, then qualified as social worker, before studying for a doctorate in Human Geography at the University of Reading and building a career in academia.

Having been supported by Reading Refugee Support Group herself, she became the Chair of the charity and has dedicated her time to advocate for refugees now as a trustee of City of Sanctuary.

As a Reading councillor, Dr Mpofu-Coles has chaired the Adult Social Care, Children's Services and Education Committee, and sits on the Parenting Panel, Health and Wellbeing Board and Safer Reading Neighbourhood Forum, among others.

A strong advocate or refugees and fighter against inequalities and poverty, Dr Mpofu-Coles' chosen charities for her mayoral year are ReadiFood, a local foodbank service, and Utulivu Women's group, which supports equal opportunities for BAME and refugee women and girls.