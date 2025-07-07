Mauritius: Prime Minister Stresses Importance of Preserving Rodriguan Unique Heritage and Culture

The Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, highlighted the significance of preserving and safeguarding Rodriguan unique heritage and culture during the opening ceremony of the 9th edition of La Journée de la Culture Rodriguaise held, yesterday, in Pointe aux Sables.

The event, organised by the Nelson Mandela Centre for African Culture Trust Fund, under the aegis of the Ministry of Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Mouvement Solidarité Rodrigues, brought together various cultural organisations and artists to showcase Rodriguan traditions, art, music, and cuisine. It served as a platform for promoting and preserving the unique culture of Rodrigues Island.

Attendees at the opening ceremony included the Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Paul Raymond Bérenger; the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Mahendra Gondeea; the Chief Commissioner of the Rodrigues Regional Assembly, Mr Franceau Aubret Grandcourt; Ministers; Junior Ministers; Members of Parliament and of the Rodrigues Regional Assembly; and other dignitaries.

In his speech, the Prime Minister highlighted the crucial role of cultural heritage in shaping the identity of the various communities that make up the Republic of Mauritius, and the power of culture to bridge differences and foster unity. He accentuated the special place of Rodrigues within the Republic of Mauritius, underscoring how the island's unique heritage contributes to the wider national identity while reaffirming the broader national vision for Mauritius as an Ocean State with a bright future.

Dr Ramgoolam further praised the Rodriguan people for their simplicity and ecological awareness, noting that Rodrigues has already taken significant steps towards environmental preservation, such as the ban on plastic. He underlined the extraordinary potential of Rodrigues, citing the island's thriving craftsmanship, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) producing and selling Rodriguan products, as well as the successful food security projects and farming activities.

The Prime Minister also touched on several key infrastructural projects aimed at boosting Rodrigues' tourism sector, namely the planned extension of the airport in Plaine Corail. Moreover, he reassured that the CT Scan facility in Rodrigues would soon be replaced, further improving healthcare services.

For his part, the Deputy Prime Minister described Mauritius as an 'Archipelagic State', with its diverse islands stressing the importance of raising awareness among the population about the richness of these islands and their significant potential for further growth. He highlighted the potential of strengthening stronger collaboration between Mauritius and other islands in the Indian Ocean namely Madagascar, Seychelles, the Comoros, and the Maldives as well as the opportunities for regional development.

Regarding Rodrigues, Mr Bérenger noted the island's unique cultural blend, especially its music and cuisine. He was of the view that these specificities should be preserved, as they enrich the fabric of Mauritius. The Deputy Prime Minister elaborated too on the necessity of continuing to enhance Rodrigues' autonomy.

As for the Minister of Arts and Culture, he focused on the arts scene of Rodrigues and the talents of Rodriguan artists. He announced that a Memorandum of Understanding would soon be signed between the Ministry and the Rodrigues Regional Assembly, thus paving the way for greater collaboration, with the aims of bringing Rodriguan artists to the international stage and giving their work the global recognition it deserves.

The significant contributions of Rodriguan people both on the island and in Mauritius were at the core of Chief Commissioner Grandcourt's address. He recalled that there are approximately 65,000 Rodriguans living in Mauritius, many of whom play a crucial role in the advancement of the Republic.

Furthermore, the Chief Commissioner elaborated on the talents of Rodriguan people across various sectors, pointing out their achievements in craftsmanship, culture, sports, and their resilience, especially in the context of climate change. In line with its commitment to environmental sustainability, Rodrigues will soon implement a waste sorting programme, he said.

The Chief Commissioner also called attention to key projects such as the expansion of the local airport, and upgrades to the island's water supply system. He spoke as well about the necessity of developing the port, transforming it into a fishing port with the potential to become a key exporter of fish to Mauritius.