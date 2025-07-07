Mauritius Marks International Day of Cooperatives 2025

Mauritius commemorated the International Day of Cooperatives 2025 on 05 July at the Paul Octave Wiéhé Auditorium in Réduit under the theme "Cooperatives: Driving Inclusive and Sustainable Solutions for a Better World,". The event organised by the Ministry of Industry, SME and Cooperative aimed to highlight the vital role cooperatives play in promoting inclusive economic growth and contributing to sustainable development across the country.

The ceremony was graced by the Minister of Industry, SME and Cooperatives, Mr Sayed Muhammad Aadil Ameer Meea, as Chief Guest. Other guests included the President of the Mauritius Co-operative Alliance Ltd (MCA), Mr Sateedanand Jeewooth, and the World Health Organisation Representative on behalf of the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Dr Anne Marie Ancia.

In his address, Minister Ameer Meea acknowledged the cooperative movement for its valuable contribution to Mauritius's social and economic development. He commended cooperatives societies for sustaining the movement over the years and paid tribute to the pioneers who laid its foundation in the country. The Minister noted that, alongside the International Day of Cooperatives, the year 2025 has been declared the International Year of Cooperatives which was last observed in 2012. He recalled that cooperatives have been active in Mauritius for over 112 years, gaining the population's trust through their role in sectors such as agriculture, fishing, sugar cane, textiles, handicrafts, and finance.

The Minister also outlined Government plans to strengthen the cooperative sector under the Government Programme 2025-2029. With a financial allocation of Rs 21 million aimed at increasing production, modernising operations, and adopting sustainable practices such as hydroponics, aquaponics, and solar energy. He highlighted the Cooperative Division's facilitating role in supporting cooperatives and promoting good governance, transparency, and resilience.

Furthermore, Mr Ameer Meea indicated that the Cooperative Act 2016 would be reviewed to better address current needs and strengthen the legal framework. He announced a budget provision of Rs 3 million for the National Cooperative Excellence Award, designed to reward cooperatives demonstrating high performance, innovation, and sound management. Additionally, he underlined the need for training Cooperative Credit Unions in anti-money laundering measures and the implementation of a digitalisation scheme to enhance their operations.

Mr Sateedanand Jeewooth for his part pointed out that the annual celebration reflects the strength and unity achieved when communities collaborate for humanity's well-being, environmental protection, and shared prosperity. He said that this year's theme aligns deeply with core cooperative values such as harmony, democracy, equity, and solidarity.

According to him, the cooperative model extends beyond a business framework and acts as a powerful driver of social transformation, with the MCA playing a pivotal role in promoting socio-economic development and financial inclusion for vulnerable groups. He recognised cooperatives as vital agents of inclusive and sustainable progress amid today's global challenges of inequality, climate change, and conflict.

As for Dr Anne Marie Ancia, representing the UN Resident Coordinator, she expressed appreciation for the entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and dynamism displayed by Mauritian cooperatives and SMEs. She emphasised the importance of cooperatives as drivers of inclusive and resilient economies, catalysts for innovation, and contributors to community empowerment. She further acknowledged the significant role of cooperatives and SMEs in Mauritius' transition towards sustainable green and blue economies, underscoring their contribution to national development and livelihoods.

International Day of Cooperatives

The International Day of Cooperatives, declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1995 and observed annually on the first Saturday of July, aims to raise awareness of cooperatives and their contributions to tackling global challenges such as poverty, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. In 2025, this observance coincided with the United Nations' International Year of Cooperatives, offering a unique opportunity to highlight cooperatives' essential role in building inclusive, resilient, and sustainable communities worldwide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As part of the celebrations, an exhibition was organised featuring 17 cooperative federations and societies showcasing a broad range of products and services, including agricultural seedlings, bio-organic vegetables, handicrafts, aquaponic technology, eco-friendly items, and financial support services. A mega blood donation campaign was also held in collaboration with cooperators to promote solidarity and community spirit. Additionally, the National Cooperative College organised an essay competition for secondary students as part of the year-long activities.