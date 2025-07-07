Liberia: EU Electrification Project Advances in Southeast

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and its National Authorizing Office (MFDP/NAO), is proud to announce major strides under the "Light Up South-East Liberia" (LUSE) electrification program, funded by the European Union (EU) through its 11th European Development Fund (EDF).

Recent weeks have seen remarkable progress in Greenville, Buchanan, and Barclayville, three cities long deprived of reliable electricity access. On June 16, 2025, citizens of Greenville City, Sinoe County, welcomed the offloading of 24 truckloads with monopoles delivered from Monrovia.

Excavation works are now ongoing in Murrayville Township, where a solar field is being developed. Alongside this, construction of a 2-megawatt mini hydro power plant has begun on the Sinoe River Rapids. Both projects are being funded by the EU. The electricity generated from these renewable sources will be transmitted through a Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation. The old LEC substation in Greenville is expected to be renovated to now house the GIS substation as a new technology to ensure reliable, sustainable power delivery to thousands of residents in Greenville City.

Similar interventions are also advancing in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, where monopoles are already standing in key parts of the city. A site directly opposite the main CLSG Substation on Wilson Avenue, Hardlandsville Township, has been secured for the construction of Buchanan's GIS facility. This GIS substation will enable Buchanan to access power from the Transco CLSG Substation, boosting energy supply across Buchanan City.

In Barclayville, Grand Kru County, land has been secured for the development of a solar field, while detailed design for the distribution network is ongoing. These efforts will provide generation and distribution capacity to electrify the entire city.

These transformative energy projects are being implemented by leading contractors, MBH Power Limited, Constar-RCG France, Constar-Dolmen Construction, TCC-ASACO, and COLENCO Consulting Ltd. (Supervisor's Representative), over the next two years. Oversight is provided by Liberia's Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA) in collaboration with NAO/MFDP.

The EU Electrification Project is a flagship component of Liberia's AAID-ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, and a key part of the EU's Global Gateway strategy, which promotes smart, clean, and secure infrastructure investments globally. The LUSE initiative aligns with national and international efforts to increase energy access, boost local economies, and foster social inclusion, particularly in support of women and youth empowerment.

Historically underdeveloped, South-Eastern Liberia has suffered from chronic energy poverty, hampering growth and quality of life. This EU-funded initiative marks a new era of hope and development, enabling cleaner, affordable, and sustainable energy for thousands of Liberians.