Uganda: Political Parties Are Selfish, Not Here to Serve the People - Former MP Nabiilah

7 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Alex Mugasha

Former Kampala Woman Member of Parliament in the 10th Parliament, Nabilah Naggayi Ssempala, has said that political parties in Uganda are not here to serve the interests of the people but rather to advance selfish agendas.

In an interview with Sanyuka TV on Monday, Naggayi revealed that she reached this conclusion after stepping back from active politics to observe from the outside.

"I chose to take a step back to understand what was going on," she said.

"My conclusion is that political parties today are not here to serve the people, but rather to advance selfish interests," Naggayi added.

Naggayi, who was formerly a member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) before defecting to the National Unity Platform (NUP) in 2021, says her understanding of political party operations comes from experience.

"At the end of the day, I was new in NUP, but I understand how political parties operate. When these things happen, you can clearly see what's going on," Naggayi noted.

Despite what she describes as a loss of trust in political parties, Naggayi says she will once again contest in the 2026 general elections for the position of Kampala Lord Mayor, this time as an independent candidate.

"I haven't given up. I'm making a comeback and will be on the ballot for Lord Mayor--as an independent candidate," Naggayi stated.

In the 2021 general elections, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) dropped Naggayi and backed Dr. Stella Nyanzi for the Kampala Woman MP race. Naggayi then joined the National Unity Platform, where she contested for the position of Kampala Lord Mayor, garnering 60,082 votes but losing to Erias Lukwago, who polled 194,592 votes to win the race.

