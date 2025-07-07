Uganda's Early Move On Cigarette Taxes Aligns With New Who Global Health Push

Uganda's recent decision to increase cigarette taxes appears to have anticipated global health trends, coming just weeks before the World Health Organization (WHO) officially launched its bold "3 by 35" health tax initiative in early July.

Announced in June 2025, Uganda's excise duty increases saw taxes on soft cap cigarettes rise from Shs 55,000 to Shs 65,000 and hinge lid cigarettes from Shs 80,000 to Shs 90,000 per 1,000 sticks.

Even more striking were the rates for non-EAC imports, which doubled--from Shs 75,000 to Shs 150,000 (soft cap) and Shs 100,000 to Shs 200,000 (hinge lid).

The timing of Uganda's tax hikes--just weeks before the WHO's announcement--positions the country as an early adopter in a renewed global push to use health taxes to save lives and raise sustainable domestic revenue.

Unveiled at a global health summit in Seville, the WHO's "3 by 35" initiative calls on all countries to raise real prices on tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks by at least 50% by 2035.

The initiative aims to reduce consumption of these harmful products, which are responsible for over 75% of global deaths, mostly due to noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

"Health taxes are one of the most efficient tools we have," said Dr. Jeremy Farrar, WHO Assistant Director-General for Health Promotion.

"They cut the consumption of harmful products and create revenue governments can reinvest in health care, education, and social protection."

According to WHO projections, such tax measures could prevent 50 million premature deaths and raise over US$1 trillion in the next decade.

While many countries are still reviewing the WHO guidelines, Uganda has already acted, introducing tax increases that are in line with the initiative's goals--months or even years ahead of some nations.

Uganda's Ministry of Finance explained that the move was aimed at curbing tobacco consumption, protecting public health, and boosting domestic revenue for health and development priorities.

Uganda, like many developing countries, faces a growing threat from noncommunicable diseases.

According to the Ministry of Health, over 35% of deaths in Uganda are now attributed to NCDs.

Tobacco use is one of the major risk factors--especially among youth.

Public health experts say that raising the cost of cigarettes will help reduce affordability and deter uptake, while also increasing funding for essential health services.

The WHO initiative encourages not just taxation, but a multi-sectoral approach--bringing together ministries of finance, health, civil society, and academic institutions to design effective, fair tax systems.

Uganda's early action presents an opportunity to go further.

By extending similar tax policies to alcohol and sugary drinks, as WHO recommends, the country could make even greater gains in both health impact and revenue generation.