Uganda: Museveni Calls for Devt of Martyrs' Birth Places Into Pilgrimage, Religious Tourism Sites

President Museveni has underscored the need to develop Bugonza Shrine in Kaliro district as a religious tourism site.

According to the president, the government has been allocating money annually in the national budget to support Christians in commemorating the Martyrs Day.

He said the government will equally develop birth sites of Uganda martyrs including Bugonza and Kyebando in Mayuge, the birthplaces of Gonzaga Gonza and Matia Mulumba respectively.

"Developing this site here will be done. I discussed with the priests, and I told them what shall be done here at Bugonza and also at Matia Mulumba's place at Kyebando and the one of Bishop Hannington in Kyando because all these people are important and capture the sentiment of our people," President Museveni said.

The President made the remarks on Sunday 6th July, 2025 as the Chief Pilgrim at this year's St. Gonzaga Gonza Day national celebrations, held at Bugonza Shrine, Kaliro District. The celebrations were organised by the Jinja Diocese.

The day commemorates the life and martyrdom of Gonzaga Gonza, one of Uganda's revered martyrs who was killed for his faith.

"I'm very happy to be here to take part in these celebrations to commemorate St. Gonzaga Gonza," the President noted, adding that the government made 3rd June of every year a public holiday to make it easy for all Ugandans to commemorate all the religious martyrs.

"Before the NRM came, they would wait for a weekend to celebrate the Uganda Martyrs Day, but when I came, I discussed with Cardinal Nsubuga to make it a public holiday," he added.

The President also reminded the congregation that in the same month of June on the 9th, the nation celebrates the heroes who shed their blood while liberating Uganda.

"This shows you the nature of the people of Uganda," he added.

President Museveni further pledged to support the developmental projects of Jinja Diocese.

He pledged Shs 950m to Jinja Diocese to support the completion of the Minor Seminary in Iganga. He also pledged Shs 300m to the SACCO of Priests in the Diocese of Jinja and Shs 300m to complete their commercial building located in Kamuli district.

Furthermore, on behalf of the government of Uganda, President Museveni pledged to offer full financial support to ensure the completion of the Uganda Martyrs Hospital in Jinja.

"And I'm glad these priests know how to use resources sparingly. We gave them Shs. 2 billion to celebrate Namugongo Martyrs Day two years ago when Jinja Diocese was leading. They used some of it and saved a portion which they used to start the Martyrs Hospital which we are going to complete," President Museveni said.

On the other hand, through the government, he pledged to work on the development of Bugonza and Kyebando Catholic Pilgrimage sites in the next Financial Year 2026/2027.

President Museveni also donated a tractor to help in agricultural production in the Diocese of Jinja.

Additionally, President Museveni pledged to further support Bishop Charles Martin Wamika of Jinja Diocese financially towards his medical treatment.

"I'm very sorry that the bishop is sick and we are going to do everything possible to support him."

The President further thanked Bishop Wamika for the wealth creation message and urged Christians to get active in the Parish Development Model (PDM) program in order to get out of poverty.

"I normally hear people saying that PDM money is being stolen and they want us to start other efforts. I insist on the proper use of the money in the parish. Every part of Uganda has a parish and we're sending Shs 100 million each year and in 5 years it will be Shs 500 million," the President explained, adding that after two years, those who benefited first will be bringing back the Shs 1 million with an interest of Shs 120,000 and in 5 years the parish will have up to Shs 800 million.

"Even if the government doesn't add in new money in 2 years, the parish bank will be having Shs 1.6 billion," President Museveni said.

He noted that the Parish Development Model is much better than going to money lenders who charge up to Shs 400,000 per month as interest after borrowing Shs 1 million.

"There's an answer for everybody. I would therefore appeal to you to come up and inspect what's happening with your money," he stated.

Earlier, a holy mass to commemorate the 139th year of Gonzaga Gonza's martyrdom at his birthplace in Bugonza, was led by the Archbishop of Tororo Archdiocese, Most Rev Dr. Emmanuel Obbo.

Bishop Wamika, in his speech delivered by the Chancellor of Jinja Diocesan and Secretary of the Bishop, Fr. Gerald Muto, informed President Museveni that the diocese has embraced the message of wealth creation across all their parishes.

"Sir, I don't see anything bad with religious leaders promoting wealth creation campaigns among followers, because we cannot continue to put up with preaching to the impoverished followers. The patriotism and wealth creation messages are not political, whereby religious leaders are barred from participation. It is the responsibility for all of us, the political and religious leaders, to change the mindset of our people," Bishop Wamika said, calling upon religious leaders under the Inter Religious Council to spread the gospel of wealth creation with renewed energy.

"Preaching to people with an empty stomach is a waste of time because they cannot appreciate any messages however good they may be."

He appealed for government's support to further develop the pilgrim sites of Bugonza and Kyebando into tourist sites, for religious tourism.

In a special way, Bishop Wamika thanked President Museveni for the financial support towards clearing his medical bills.

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, congratulated President Museveni upon his nomination as the NRM National Chairperson and NRM presidential flag bearer respectively.

She underscored the need to recognize and also develop all the Uganda martyrs' sites in the country and for the government to allocate money in the national budget to facilitate National celebrations of the martyrs in their respective destinations (places of origin).

Who was Gonzaga Gonza?

He was the sixth to be martyred. He was born around 1862 in Busoga, the son of Gonzabato. He was kidnapped when still a child and brought to Buganda and grew up in the family of Nkambo Buluusi who treated him as his own son.

Gonzaga behaved well and was obedient, exceptionally kind, trustworthy, intelligent and hardworking.

Gonzaga was taken to King Muteesa's palace aged about 12 years. He first professed Islam, Protestantism and later became a Catholic being baptized on 17th November 1885.

Gonzaga was a zealous and pious Catholic. He decided to go to prison on behalf of Namulabira who had been falsely accused of befriending a princess and Nankya, one of the king's wives.