Uganda: Doctors Alarmed By Rising Diabetes Cases, Call for Urgent Public Awareness

Doctors at Kiruddu National Referral Hospital have raised concern over an increasing number of patients presenting with severe diabetes complications with many arriving too late for effective medical intervention.

During a visit to the hospital's diabetes wards, health workers described a growing crisis, with several patients already having lost limbs due to advanced diabetic foot infections.

Others remain bedridden, in severe pain, and entirely dependent on nurses for basic care.

"The pain is unbearable," one patient told NBS on Health, struggling to describe the toll of untreated diabetes.

According to Dr. Gideon Agaba, a diabetes specialist at Kiruddu, the disease often affects multiple organs and body systems.

Once it reaches the feet and wounds become chronic or infected, amputation is often the only life-saving option.

"What we're seeing is not just late presentation," Dr. Agaba explained.

"It's a combination of lifestyle factors, health neglect, and delayed medical checkups. Many patients live with diabetes unknowingly for years."

In both the male and female diabetes wards, the atmosphere is somber.

While some patients still hold on to hope for recovery, others are battling irreversible damage caused by years of undiagnosed or poorly managed diabetes.

The hospital's Executive Director, Dr. Charles Kabugo, echoed Dr. Agaba's concerns, urging the government and civil society to prioritize nationwide awareness campaigns about diabetes and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that diabetes has silently become one of Uganda's leading causes of long-term disability and preventable death.

"People must start taking personal responsibility for their health," Dr. Kabugo said. "Regular screening, physical activity, and dietary changes can make a difference. But we also need system wide education efforts."

Doctors also pointed to another worrying trend of general health workers or non-specialized clinics attempting to manage complex diabetes cases without the necessary expertise.

This often leads to delayed referrals and avoidable complications.

"There's an urgent need to strengthen the referral system and ensure that patients get the right care from trained specialists early enough," Dr. Agaba added.

According to the Ministry of Health, non-communicable diseases now account for over 30% of deaths in Uganda, with diabetes rising steadily across all age groups.

Sedentary lifestyles, high-sugar diets, and limited access to screening services are contributing factors.

Health experts recommend the following for prevention and early detection: