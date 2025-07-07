Ethiopia: Heart Attack Ethiopia Cardiac Team Begins Fourth Round Life-Saving Mission At Tikur Anbessa Hospital

Addis Abeba — Heart Attack Ethiopia, a volunteer-driven international cardiac medical team, has resumed fourth round operations Sunday at Tikur Anbessa Specialized Hospital in Addis Abeba.

The team is composed of more than 33 cardiac specialists from countries including the United States, Canada, and India.

Heart Attack Ethiopia is a non-profit organization co-founded by Dr Tesfaye Telila, an Ethiopian-American interventional cardiologist practicing in Atlanta, Georgia, and his wife Dr Obsinet Merid, an Ethiopian-American assistant professor of medicine at Morehouse School of Medicine.

According to Dr. Tesfaye Telila, the team coordinator, this marks the fourth mission by the group at Tikur Anbessa. In the previous three visits, the voluntary team successfully performed surgeries on over 200 cardiac patients.

During their current two-week mission from 4-19 July, the team will provide critical care to more than 140 patients across Tikur Anbessa, the Ethiopian Heart Center, and St. Peter's Specialized Hospital.

For the first time, the team will also introduce advanced non-surgical treatments, such as Transit-OT-catheter procedures with video assistance, in addition to performing surgeries to open blocked vessels and repair damaged heart valves, according to Addis Abeba University College of Health Science.

Dr. Tesfaye noted that the team brought over $2 million worth of medical equipment and supplies to support the effort. Just six months ago, Heart Attack Ethiopia partnered with local specialists to treat patients on the waiting list at Tikur Anbessa, restoring hope for many and significantly reducing the hospital's surgical backlog.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Last week, the Ethiopian Children's Heart Fund Center has revealed that over 7,500 heart patients are currently on its waiting list, underscoring the urgent need for support and resources to address the country's growing cardiac care burden.

Dr. Eleazar Haile, the Center's Medical Director, stated that more than 2,000 of those waiting are children suffering from congenital heart disease. He stressed that donations play a critical role in sustaining treatment efforts, especially given the high cost of essential medical supplies - most of which are imported.

Dr. Eleazar explained that many consumable supplies are tailored to each child's weight and are single-use, significantly complicating and increasing the cost of treatment. In addition to pediatric-specific equipment, the center depends on heart valves, surgical machines, life-saving medications, and materials required for procedures involving temporary cardiac arrest.

The center has appealed for public support, indicating that individuals can contribute by sending donations via 6710, visiting patients individually or in groups, fully or partially sponsoring patients, or donating supplies based on a needs list available from the facility.