Nigeria: Olubadan of Ibadanland Is Dead

7 July 2025
The Olubadan, who had been sick even before assuming office last year, died two days after his 90th birthday.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Monday, the Ibadan-based Tribune newspaper reported.

Born on 5 July 1935, the traditional ruler, who had been sick even before assuming office last year, died two days after his 90th birthday.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that he was officially appointed Olubadan on 12 July 2024, when he received his staff of office from the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

