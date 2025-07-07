Uganda: Alumni-Led Revival Powers Vienna Titans' Unbeaten Run and School Legacy

Vienna College Namugongo's alumni are breathing new life into their former school's sporting culture, driving the Vienna Titans football team to fresh heights both on and off the pitch.

Inspired by the iconic Roy's League that once defined high school football at Vienna College in the early 2000s, alumnus Godfrey Bwogi Kimera saw an opportunity to rekindle old bonds and ignite community pride by backing the Titans.

"Roy's League was the highlight of my high school days," Kimera said. "Now, being part of the Titans management feels like reliving that era, but in an even more meaningful way."

In a show of unity, legacy, and determination, the Vienna Titans unveiled their new team kit on Saturday, marking a new chapter for the team. Backed by the Vienna Alumni Association--through the support of Kimera and the Old Pals Investment Club--the Titans debuted a striking new jersey as they battled to a 0-0 draw against the KISU Lions and secured a 1-0 victory over Aga Khan 47z.

The results kept the Titans unbeaten in the International Schools Alumni League, extending their defensive streak to three consecutive clean sheets.

"We knew we had to deliver, and the boys gave it everything," said team coordinator Richard Magezi Jr. "This is the standard we want to maintain every week."

While the Titans' on-field performances drew applause, the emotional impact of alumni support resonated even louder.

"Oh, you can't imagine the pride I felt watching them wear those kits," Kimera said. "It was a small step, but it symbolized something much bigger--our shared dream for this team and our alumni community."

Players also felt the weight of alumni presence, drawing strength from the sidelines.

"They were exhausted," Kimera recalled, "but they told me, 'We can't stop fighting when we see the support on the bench.' That was a powerful moment."

Magezi echoed the sentiment, noting that the weekend's games highlighted the enduring bonds that connect Vienna alumni.

"It hit me then--this isn't just about football," he said. "It's about a legacy that keeps us looking out for each other."

The revival is part of a broader alumni resurgence now gaining traction.

"This has been a long time coming," said Alumni Association President Isaiah Daniel Juuko. "It started with a group of young alumni, led by Richard Magezi, who joined the league and brought others along."

The Old Pals Investment Club (OPIC), led by Eng. Ntimba Michael (Class of 2000-2005), has played a key role in powering this new wave. Originally founded to promote financial literacy among alumni, OPIC now stands as a vital sponsor for the Titans.

"Sports bring people together, and we saw this as a worthy cause," Ntimba said. "The Titans represent everything we value--connection, friendship, and shared growth."

Kimera praised the players' commitment, noting that many juggle personal expenses just to compete.

"These guys aren't professionals, but they train like it," Kimera said. "They buy their own kits, pay to train, and fight every week. That inspires me to keep investing in them."

Alongside other OPIC members, Kimera has covered team costs including over UGX 3 million in registration fees, plus supplies like fruit and medical kits.

"It's about giving back," he said. "Whether it's through church, mosque, or school, we're taught to give. This is my way of giving back to a community that shaped me."

Alumnus LeeRoy Ssigombwe has also pledged support by sponsoring the team's training sessions, further boosting their long-term preparations.

Beyond matchdays, the Titans are becoming a space for networking, mentorship, and alumni connection.

"For me, training with the team is about my physical health. Watching them on weekends is therapy for my mind," Kimera said. "It's how I unwind from work and life pressures."

Alumni leaders are now working on formal structures to ensure sustained growth.

"We've drafted a constitution for the alumni association," Juuko revealed. "Once it's finalized, we'll organize a meeting to officially adopt and register it."

Kimera is also encouraging alumni to support the Titans not just as individuals but as businesses.

"If you run a farm, sponsor as 'Kimera Farm.' If you're a lawyer, show up as 'Norman Advocates,"' he said. "That's how we build collective visibility."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Next season, Kimera plans to shift from personal sponsorship to promoting his business, setting a model for others.

"I believe we're the only team in the league fully funded by our alumni network. That's powerful."

With their unbeaten record intact, alumni backing growing, and a culture of mentorship flourishing, the Vienna Titans are not merely chasing a league title--they are reviving a school spirit rooted in community, excellence, and legacy.

"This is just the start," Ntimba said. "We've opened the door; now it's up to all of us to walk through it."

Kimera believes these weekends offer far more than football.

"I won't lie--I don't go to bars anymore. It's usually work and home," he said. "But this has become my new way to relax. I get to relive my school memories, reconnect, and recharge for the week ahead."

As the International Schools Alumni League continues, the Vienna Titans stand as a symbol of what's possible when sports, alumni pride, and shared purpose unite