Somalia: High-Level Conference Expected to Kick Off in Lasanod On SSC-Khatumo Future

Lasanod, Somalia, July 8, 2025 — A major political conference is expected to take place in the coming days in the northern Somali town of Lasanod, bringing together traditional elders from the SSC-Khatumo regions and senior officials from the Federal Government of Somalia, sources confirmed on Monday.

The gathering, aimed at determining the political future of the SSC-Khatumo territories, comes as the Somali government prepares to formally establish a local administration under federal authority ahead of anticipated elections in the region.

Federal government delegations, including the Minister of Commerce, are already en route to Lasanod to participate in the talks. The event is expected to feature wide-ranging discussions on governance, security, and representation.

Meanwhile, rising tensions have been reported in the Sanaag region, where rival claims over control of key areas continue to fuel friction between Somaliland and Puntland.

Government sources have indicated that federal troops have been deployed to parts of Sanaag amid growing instability. The move comes as Mogadishu signals its intention to establish a full-fledged regional administration under the Federal Government in the SSC-Khatumo areas.

The upcoming Lasanod conference is seen as a critical moment in shaping long-term governance and stability in the region, following months of unrest and calls for self-determination by residents.