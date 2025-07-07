Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Challenged to Win PSL Title in Honour of Late Brian Banda

6 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Warriors midfielder Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya has challenged former club FC Platinum to win the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title in honour of the late Brian Banda, who passed away Sunday last week.

Banda was involved in an accident, which claimed two other lives on the spot along Zvishavane -Filabusi road and was laid to rest last Wednesday in Bulawayo.

Ngwenya, who completed a move from FC Platinum to South Africa's Betway Premiership side Amazulu, was last week voted Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Player of The Month June after a good run which saw him scoring three goals.

"Brian Banda's passing away was a shock but we just have to accept the reality.

"I just want to say to the boys (FC Platinum team) stay strong and work hard.

"You (players ) just have to win the league for the sake of Brian Banda," said Ngwenya.

The 22-year-old added that 2025 has been the best year for him at FC Platinum and he will forever cherish the memories.

"I can say this was the best season for me at FC Platinum, especially the month of June, l did enjoy a lot although we had to part," added Ngwenya.

Ngwenya was FC Platinum's best performing player during the first half of the season, scoring nine goals in 17 games.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.