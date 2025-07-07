Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Challenged to Win PSL Title in Honour of Late Brian Banda

Warriors midfielder Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya has challenged former club FC Platinum to win the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title in honour of the late Brian Banda, who passed away Sunday last week.

Banda was involved in an accident, which claimed two other lives on the spot along Zvishavane -Filabusi road and was laid to rest last Wednesday in Bulawayo.

Ngwenya, who completed a move from FC Platinum to South Africa's Betway Premiership side Amazulu, was last week voted Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Player of The Month June after a good run which saw him scoring three goals.

"Brian Banda's passing away was a shock but we just have to accept the reality.

"I just want to say to the boys (FC Platinum team) stay strong and work hard.

"You (players ) just have to win the league for the sake of Brian Banda," said Ngwenya.

The 22-year-old added that 2025 has been the best year for him at FC Platinum and he will forever cherish the memories.

"I can say this was the best season for me at FC Platinum, especially the month of June, l did enjoy a lot although we had to part," added Ngwenya.

Ngwenya was FC Platinum's best performing player during the first half of the season, scoring nine goals in 17 games.