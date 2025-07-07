Zimbabwe: Harare Woman Convicted of Forging Certificate to Enrol At Ukrainian University

A 29-year-old Harare woman escaped a custodial sentence after she was ordered to perform community service for forging an academic certificate in a bid to pursue higher education in Ukraine.

Cindy Mutswatiwa (29) was sentenced 24 months for the offence before 12 months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining 12 months were suspended on condition she performs 420 hours of community service.

Mutswatiwa pleaded guilty to forgery and fraud by presenting a fake Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Ordinary Level certificate, in a foiled attempt to pursue a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree in Ukraine.

The court heard that the offender, who had passed only three subjects at 'O' level, worked with accomplices to generate a forged certificate showing seven passes.

"The document was then fraudulently authenticated at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade to appear legitimate.

"The forged certificate was intended to meet admission requirements at a Ukrainian university, where she had already advanced to third year before the fraud was uncovered," said the state.

Three co-accused, Molyn Mugodi (41), who created the fake certificate, Kundai Mutape (39), an education consultant who facilitated the process and Malvern Nengomasha (32), a diplomatic courier who arranged for its authentication are also implicated in the wider fraud scheme and face separate charges.

"Forgery of educational qualifications not only damages personal integrity, but it undermines the credibility of Zimbabwe's education system.

"Institutions, both local and abroad, must be confident in the authenticity of our certificates.

"The justice system will continue to expose and penalise such dishonesty," said the National Prosecuting Authority.