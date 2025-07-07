Zimbabwe: Manica Diamonds Eye Revival After String of Poor Results

Manica Diamonds interim head coach Tafadzwa Mashiri believes the team can do better and revive its form following a string of poor results.

The Gem Boys last week recorded their sixth defeat of the season against Yadah FC at The Heart Stadium, dropping further on the log table to position 11.

Having suspended head coach Jairos Tapera Tuesday last week for poor results, the Manicaland-based outfit is hoping for a change of fortunes.

Of the 18 games played so far, Manica Diamonds have won six, drawn eight and lost four.

The Gem Boys were one of the favourites title contenders on paper when the league started only to falter on their expectations.

"We set standards for ourselves, coming second in our first season and fourth in the second season, which I think was very good and moderate for a modest club like Manica.

"In the third season, we were hoping to improve on that, at least being a chasing pack," said Mashiri.

Manica Diamonds was supposed to be playing FC Platinum this weekend at Sakubva Stadium, however the match was postponed due to the passing away of Pure Platinum Play midfielder Brian Banda.

Mashiri, however, believes that all hope is not lost for Manica Diamonds.

"All hope is not lost , the season is not over. More games are set to be played, the second half is just beginning and we just hope to improve."

Currently Manica Diamonds sit on position 13 on the log with 20 points, twelve ahead of bottom-placed Kwekwe United.

Meanwhile, rumour has it that Manica Diamonds are in talks with former Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu as a possible replacement for suspended Tapera.