SOUTH African opposition leader, Mmusi Maimane, has accused his country's government of "folding its arms" in the face of Zimbabwe's political crisis

Maimane says President Cyril Ramaphosa and his African National Congress (ANC) party are failing to hold Zanu PF to account, a situation that has had ripple effects in the neighbouring country.

There is growing sentiment in South Africa that Zimbabwean nationals are burdening public institutions, straining service delivery to locals.

Maimane argues this stems from the failing political and economic systems of Zimbabwe and Mozambique, which he attributes to questionable election conduct and corruption.

"The ANC supported two corrupt parties in the SADC region, and as those countries failed, their citizens came to South Africa--some through legal routes, others illegally.

"The two largest immigrant populations in South Africa are from Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Why is that the case?

"The ANC supported and enabled Zanu PF and FRELIMO. These parties looted their nations, causing mass poverty. They rigged elections, but instead of condemning those results, the ANC endorsed them," said Maimane in a post on X.

Foreigners in South Africa, particularly Zimbabweans, have in recent weeks faced discrimination when seeking medical assistance in public facilities.

"The problems in our hospitals and clinics are a result of the dictatorship in Zimbabwe. Those thugs who run that country stole everything--including elections. We must be honest about this part of the issue.

"We need stronger borders, but let's be clear: unless we deal with the root causes of the problem--Zanu PF and FRELIMO--we will not solve these challenges.

"Let us also be aware that some are trying to bury their own failures under the guise of immigration," said Maimane further.

South Africa is home to over two million Zimbabweans who have crossed the Limpopo River, fleeing economic collapse.

Maimane urged South Africa to hold Zimbabwe's government accountable for human rights violations.

"This problem must be addressed at the foreign policy level. We must stop supporting these corrupt parties and their dictatorships. We need to demand free and fair elections in every SADC nation.

"We must hold election riggers accountable. We must push for electoral reforms before those elections are due. The ANC must realise there is a new revolution in Africa.

"The oppressed are now being oppressed by Zanu PF and FRELIMO. They are not the good guys anymore--they are part of the problem," said Maimane.