Kenya: Protest Fears Stir Anxiety in Nyeri, Kisii As Kisumu Remains Open for Business

Nyeri — Tension and disruptions marred Nyeri on Monday as the country braced for the 35th anniversary of Saba Saba Day with businesses shut down and police issued stern warnings in anticipation of unrest.

In stark contrast, Kisumu--a city often associated with political protests--remained largely peaceful, with residents opting for calm over confrontation.

While businesses remained closed in most of the Nairobi CBD following the closure of major roads by the police, traders in Nyeri and Karatina towns closed their stores for fear possible looting and violence linked to youth-led commemorations.

A survey by Capital News found that many traders stayed away from their premises altogether, while those who had opened quickly shut down as groups of youth gathered around bonfires.

"After the Naivas supermarket was attacked during the June 25 protests, [we've] taken no chances today," said one trader who reinforced their shop entrance.

Public transport services scaled down, with matatus operating cautiously across affected routes.

By press time, police had yet to engage demonstrators, although tensions remained high.

Looters warned

In Kisii town, police deployed heavily around the Capital Roundabout, where small groups of youth--some wearing boda boda reflector jackets--began to assemble.

Kisii County Police Commander Ronald Kirui warned that police would not allow a repeat of the destruction witnessed during last month's protests.

"Women who came to do business lost their livelihoods. We are not going to stand by and watch you destroy businesses today," said Kirui, who urged residents to work with security agencies to maintain order.

The National Police Service (NPS) issued a nationwide advisory ahead of the demonstrations, vowing firm and lawful action against those who violate the law.

In its statement, the NPS warned against attempting to access or interfere with protected government installations such as Parliament, the Judiciary, and State House--areas governed under the Protected Areas Act.

"Looting, property destruction, road blockades, and incitement to violence [are] criminal offenses that will [be] dealt with swiftly and lawfully," the statement read.

"Confrontational behavior toward law enforcement will not be tolerated," the Police Service warned.

Flowers not stones

Despite the alerts and heightened tension in several parts of the country, Kisumu--once seen as the epicenter of political unrest--defied expectations.

Businesses across the lakeside city opened as usual, and transport services ran normally.

Although public and private schools remained closed as a precaution, the city reported no major incidents.

Spot checks by Capital News in Kondele, Obunga, the Central Business District, Nyalenda-Kachok, and Nyamasaria revealed a peaceful city, with residents going about their daily activities.

Outside Kisumu's Central Police Station, a handful of anti-riot officers sat casually along the fence, chatting quietly.

"Kisumu is peaceful today. There were fears that people would pour into the streets, but instead, we've seen maturity and restraint," said local resident Nyaori Nyang.

"We've learned from the past--demonstrations often end in death and destruction."

Community leaders in Kisumu encouraged residents to commemorate Saba Saba symbolically.

Some suggested carrying flowers in memory of those killed in past protests rather than taking to the streets.

Audi Ogada, Chairperson of the Kisumu Residents Association Voice and a veteran of Kenya's second liberation, urged the public to embrace non-violent forms of protest.

"In mature democracies, people lay wreaths or attend church and mosque services to honor such days," Ogada said.

"Not every call for reform must end in running battles. Our people are tired of bloodshed and business losses. It's time to chart a new path."

He warned young people to remain vigilant against political manipulation and criminal infiltration of protest movements.

"We've seen a new level of responsibility in Kisumu recently. Let's maintain that tempo," he added.