Liberia: Bong County - MNG Gold to Resume Mining Operations

Gbarnga — MNG Gold Liberia is set to restart its mining activities in Bong County's Electoral District #1, specifically in the Kokoyah Statutory District, following a period of operational slowdown. The announcement was made recently by the company's Public Relations Officer, Matthew Gbanken, during a live interview on a community radio station in Gbarnga.

Gbanken disclosed that the company has begun the process of transporting mining equipment from its other operational sites back to Kokoyah in preparation for the resumption of full-scale mining operations.

He called on residents of the affected communities to remain calm and cooperative as the company remains fully committed to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between MNG Gold and community leaders at the onset of the company's operations in the area.

"We want to reassure the people of Bong, especially those in Kokoyah Statutory District, that MNG Gold is committed to fulfilling every aspect of the MOU," Gbanken emphasized.

As part of its social responsibility, Gbanken highlighted that MNG Gold has, over the years, provided scholarship opportunities to students from affected communities, enabling them to pursue higher education at universities and colleges across the country.

He also cited the company's recent donation to the Bong County branch of the Liberia National Blind Association. The donation, which included several 25kg bags of rice and other essential materials, is part of MNG's broader efforts to support vulnerable groups in its operational areas.

"These initiatives underscore our dedication to giving back to the communities where we operate," Gbanken said.

The resumption of mining operations is expected to revitalize the region's economy and create employment opportunities for local residents. Community members, civil society actors, and local authorities are closely monitoring the implementation of the company's promises to ensure that environmental and social safeguards are fully respected.

MNG Gold Liberia is one of the largest gold mining companies operating in Liberia, having been active in the country since acquiring assets in Bong County nearly a decade ago. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.