South Africa: DA Condemns Alleged Tender Corruption At SA Tourism

6 July 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Haseena Ismail MP - DA Spokesperson On Tourism

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is deeply alarmed by recent revelations regarding alleged irregularities in the awarding of a R100 million tender by SA Tourism to Pomme Express, a company reported to have failed to show proof of experience and alleged to have provided false and misleading information in its bid.

The DA calls on Minister Patricia de Lille to ensure full transparency and accountability in this matter. We demand an immediate and fully independent forensic investigation into the allegations of favoritism and fraud in the award of this tender, including the role of implicated officials. The results of this investigation must be made public, and those found guilty of misconduct must face the full might of the law.

The tender, which was for organising Meetings Africa 2025 and Africa's Travel Indaba 2025, key events for promoting business and leisure tourism, is now under public scrutiny following allegations of favoritism, regulatory violations, and apparent interference in the procurement process.

It is reported that the Bid Adjudication Committee (BAC) flagged significant alleged non-compliance in Pomme Express's tender, including falsified claims about its experience and the reported submission of fraudulent proof of execution linked to a liquidated company, Pure Grit Project Exhibitions Management. Despite these serious alleged breaches of tender regulations, Pomme Express was recommended for the tender, reportedly due to its connections with senior SA Tourism officials.

The DA strongly condemns the culture of cronyism and disregard for procurement laws that has plagued SA Tourism. This scandal is yet another blow to the integrity of South Africa's public institutions, particularly in the tourism sector, which is a critical driver of economic growth and job creation.

South Africans deserve a tourism sector that operates with integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to excellence, free from political interference and corruption.

The DA will continue to hold SA Tourism, Minister De Lille and the Director-General accountable to ensure that public funds are used in the best interests of the people of South Africa.

