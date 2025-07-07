Kenya: NPS Warns Public Against Unlawful Conduct During Saba Saba Protests

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) has cautioned Kenyans against getting involved in unlawful conduct during the commemoration of the 35th Saba Saba anniversary.

In a press statement, Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga stressed that any violation of lawful protest will result in firm and appropriate action.

He warned against attempting to "access or interfere with protected government installations which would result in immediate legal action under the Protected Areas Act."

"Looting, property destruction, road blockades, and incitement to violence are criminal offenses that would be dealt with swiftly and lawfully," he stated.

He further advised the public not to provoke police officers on duty and emphasised that "confrontational behavior toward law enforcement will not be tolerated and would be dealt with harshly."

He assured that police officers will conduct themselves professionally but any riotous or violent behavior would be met with lawful force aimed at protecting people and property.

A large number of businesses in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) and surrounding areas remained closed amid fears of looting and violence associated with the planned Saba Saba protests.

A spot check by Capital FM News found that several supermarkets, retail stores, and small traders had shut their premises, citing security concerns.

The closures extended beyond the capital, with reports of business shutdowns in Nyeri, Limuru, and Nakuru as residents stayed away from town centres in anticipation of possible disruptions.

A heavy police presence was witnessed across Mombasawith many businesses in the Central Business District (CBD) remaining shut, with visibly heightened security around key areas.

Anti-riot police officers were seen at the Central Police Station before being deployed to various parts of the town, especially locations identified as potential hotspots.

Businesses in the lakeside city of Kisumu however opened up as normal as the country marks 35th anniversary of Saba Saba Day.

Save for public and private schools, which have turned away students, the transport sector is up and running.

The protests coincide with the first anniversary of the June 25, 2025, demonstrations, during which hundreds of businesses were looted and several properties destroyed.

Security has been intensified across major towns, including Nairobi, with visible deployment of police and other security agencies.