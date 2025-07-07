Kenya: How Can a Chapel Meant to Host 300 People Cost Sh1 Billion? Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto has dismissed media reports that the chapel he has offered to upgrade at State House, Nairobi, using his his own resources, will cost over Sh1 billion.

The President explained that the chapel is meant to benefit more than 300 families working and living at State House, thus the cost cannot reach the astronomical amounts quoted by the media.

"How can a chapel meant to host 300 people cost Sh1 billion?" he asked during a Sunday service at Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu County.

The service also celebrated the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Diocese of Embu.

"I have been informed that the diocese is building an 11-storey building in Embu Town at a cost of KSh350 million. How then will a chapel meant to host 300 worshippers cost over KSh1 billion? Kindly stop the propaganda and hatred of God's work," he said.

President Ruto explained that he did not start a church at the State House, but found a dilapidated one, which he now seeks to upgrade at his own cost.

"We are renovating State House to give it a decent look. Why can't we do the same to the house of the Lord?" he asked.

He was accompanied by Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Cabinet Secretaries Geoffrey Ruku (Public Service) and Rebecca Miano (Tourism).

On education, the President pledged government support to help Kigari TTC grow, develop modern infrastructure and get enough teaching staff.

He commended Embu coffee farmers for their hard work, saying reforms in the sector have yielded better returns to farmers with some factories in the county paying as high as KSh147 a kilo of cherry.

He announced that the government would write off debts owed by farmers to cooperative societies, thus freeing them to invest in other ventures.

On health, President Ruto cautioned public hospitals against charging for primary health care services - dispensaries, health centres and aspects of Level IV - and urged Kenyans to report offending facilities.

He urged Embu residents to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA) to enable the government to get accurate data on how to equip hospitals with medicine and equipment.

"We want to ensure that illnesses will no longer drive Kenyans to poverty," he said.

He said the government has closed over 1,000 private hospitals that were extorting Kenyans by charging patients fees.

President Ruto announced that four additional fresh produce markets would be built in the county on top of the nine currently under construction.

Furthermore, the President announced that the government would spend KSh1 billion to connect electricity to over 11,000 households in the county under the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Programme.

Moreover, he said an additional 2,000 houses will be built in Embu town under the Affordable Housing Programme on top of 100 units that are almost done.

He assured the residents that 'muguka' would not be taken off the scheduled list in the Crops Act, 2013.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku asked public servants to report on duty tomorrow, saying disciplinary action will be taken against those who will not abide.