Kenya Railways Cites Technical Hitch for Mombasa-Nairobi Train Suspension

Nairobi — Kenya Railways has attributed the suspension of the Mombasa to Nairobi Madaraka Express 10pm train on July 6 to a technical hitch, assuring affected passengers that efforts are underway to resolve the issue.

In a public notice, the rail operator confirmed that alternative transport arrangements have been put in place for all affected travellers.

Passengers holding tickets dated July 6 are advised to report to the Mombasa Terminus by 8:00 am on July 7 for travel.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and are working tirelessly to resolve the technical issue," the statement read, adding that passenger safety and comfort remain a top priority.

Kenya Railways urged passengers with queries to contact their customer service team via the official website or helpline numbers provided.