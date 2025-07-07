South Africa: Traditional Leaders Pay Tribute to Late Former Deputy President Mabuza

The National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) has joined the nation in mourning former Deputy President David Mabuza.

"On behalf of the collective institution of traditional and Khoi-San leadership, the House expresses its deep sorrow at the loss of former Deputy President Mabuza, who passed away following a short illness.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs Mabuza, the children, and the people of Mpumalanga during this time of grief," said a statement issued by the NKTKL chairperson, Kgosi Thabo Seatlholo.

Mabuza passed away on Thursday, 3 July, at the age of 64, following a brief illness.

The House worked closely with Mabuza during his time as chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Task Team on Traditional Leadership.

The task team was established to respond to issues raised by traditional and Khoi-San leaders.

The ongoing discussions between government and traditional leaders are focused on addressing the development issues faced by traditional communities, including the concerns of traditional and Khoi-San leaders.

Throughout his public service, the NHTKL noted that Mabuza had consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to enhancing the relationship between government and traditional leadership.

"He promoted meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and mutual respect, leaving a lasting legacy of unity and cooperation."

From his early role as MEC for Agriculture to becoming Premier of Mpumalanga and later Deputy President, traditional leaders noted that he consistently prioritised engagement with traditional leaders across the country.

"We hold his family, friends, and the people of Mpumalanga in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," the House said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the late former Deputy President will be honoured with a State Funeral Category 2 on Saturday, 12 July 2025.

According to the State, Official, and Provincial Official Funeral Policy Manual of The Presidency, a State Funeral Category 2 is designated for the Deputy President of the Republic, the Acting President, and former Deputy Presidents.

This category of funeral includes the prescribed military ceremonial honours.

As preparations are underway, President Ramaphosa has declared that a period of National Mourning will be observed from today, Monday, 7 July, until the evening of Saturday, 12 July.

The late former Deputy President is expected to be laid to rest in his hometown in Mpumalanga.