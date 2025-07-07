South Africa: Cellphones Confiscated in Correctional Centre Raid

Following intelligence indicating that a group of inmates at Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre were in possession of mobile phones and actively scamming members of the public, the National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, led a specialised team in a targeted operation.

The raid at the weekend resulted in the confiscation of several mobile phones and other contraband items. Investigations revealed that inmates had created sophisticated hideout spots within their cells to conceal these devices.

"What is most alarming is that these illicit activities were carried out in broad daylight, raising serious concerns about lapses in vigilance and continuous monitoring by officials.

"This glaring security breach has prompted the National Commissioner to demand a full report from the centre's management, explaining how such activities could have occurred under their watch," the Department of Correctional Services said in a statement

As part of immediate corrective action, all identified inmates involved in the scams have been transferred to the maximum-security unit (C-Max) at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.

Forensic analysis will be conducted on the confiscated mobile phones to trace the extent of the scam and assist in any further legal processes, the department said.

Thobakgale has directed Baviaanspoort Management to urgently develop and submit a comprehensive plan aimed at addressing operational weaknesses and preventing the smuggling of illegal items into the facility.

He has also called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The department reiterates that ongoing raids are part of a broader campaign to rid correctional centres of contraband and eliminate criminal networks operating from within.

"While removing illegal items is a key focus, equal attention is being given to preventing their entry in the first place. Any official found to be complicit in smuggling will face the full might of the law, with no leniency afforded.

"Correctional Services remains firm in its commitment to maintaining safe, secure and corruption free facilities," the department said. - SAnews.gov.za