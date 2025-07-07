Kenya: Clergy, Interior CS Urge Calm As Nation Marks Saba Saba

As Kenyans mark the 35th anniversary of Saba Saba Day, church leaders called for peace, restraint, and justice through lawful means , urging citizens to honour the legacy of the day without resorting to violence or destruction.

Saba Saba, Kiswahili for "Seven Seven," refers to the 7th day of the 7th month in 1990, a defining moment in Kenya's journey toward multiparty democracy. On this day, opposition leaders Raila Odinga, the late Kenneth Matiba, Charles Rubia and many other multi party democracy heros and heroens, led nationwide protests calling for an end to the one-party system. Their arrests sparked widespread unrest and galvanized public demand for reform. The momentum that followed led to the repeal of Section 2A of the Constitution in 1991, marking the birth of multiparty democracy in Kenya.During a special service held at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, religious leaders led prayers and appealed to both demonstrators and law enforcement to uphold the values of justice, peace, and human dignity.

Speaking at All Saints Cathedral on Sunday, Bishop Prof. Joseph Galgalo, who presided over the service, prayed for all those taking part in Saba Saba-related activities.

"Those who seek justice and stand up for what is right will treat everyone else with justice, and that all will see justice pursued in amicable ways," he said.

Rev. Canon Evans Omollo made a direct appeal to the youth, warning against destruction of property and confrontations with security forces.

"Our young people, please do not destroy property, do not burn cars, do not invade police stations, and do not throw stones at police officers," pleaded Rev. Canon Evans Omollo, urging the youth to exercise restraint during protests.

The clergy also directed a message to the police, calling for professionalism and moderation in handling demonstrators.

"Police officers, under the law, must arrest those who are unruly or intent on causing harm or destruction. Please arrest them, but do not shoot to kill," Rev. Omollo emphasized.

Bishop Prof. Joseph Galgalo concluded the service with a prayer for the security forces:

"Lord, we pray that they too be kept safe and that they will do what is right and just according to the law they are called to enforce."

Meanwhile, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen assured the public that security had been heightened to prevent the loss of life and damage to property.

"Citizens have a right to demonstrate and express their views. But looting shops and destroying property is unacceptable. Last week, I visited OTC, Nyamakima, and Bus Station and found women weeping after their shops were vandalised during protests," Murkomen said.

"I have asked our police to be as gentle as doves in their engagement with citizens. But when dealing with criminals intent on destruction or violence , including harm to officers , they must act decisively to uphold peace," he added.

In line with these concerns, the National Police Service (NPS) has warned against any illegal activities during the anniversary.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the NPS reaffirmed its constitutional mandate to maintain peace, law, and order, emphasizing that any violation of lawful protest would result in firm and appropriate action.

While reaffirming that Article 37 of the Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and demonstration, the NPS reminded the public that this right must be exercised in accordance with the law.

The police stressed that gatherings must remain peaceful and unarmed, warning that anyone found in possession of weapons would be prosecuted under the Penal Code.

Attempts to access or interfere with protected government installations would result in immediate legal action under the Protected Areas Act.

Looting, property destruction, road blockades, and incitement to violence were all highlighted as criminal offenses that would be dealt with swiftly and firmly.

The public was also advised not to provoke police officers on duty, with the NPS emphasizing that confrontational behavior toward law enforcement would not be tolerated and would be dealt with decisively.