South Africa: Police Budget Backed By Minister but Slammed By Opposition Over Corruption and Service Failures

The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, has pledged that the 2025/26 budget will focus on improved policing and new initiatives to tackle crime and corruption in South Africa.

Tabling the budget votes for the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), and the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service during a mini-plenary of the National Assembly, the Minister said the budget is aimed at enabling "new approaches and new methods" in policing.

He outlined three strategic priorities: driving inclusive growth and job creation, reducing poverty and the high cost of living, and building a capable, ethical and developmental state. "These priorities, along with the vision of the National Development Plan 2030, have directly informed both our annual performance plan and our strategic plan. We are fully aligned with the broader developmental objectives of our government - because there can be no development without safety, and no safety without an efficient police service," he said.

Key policing targets include reducing the murder rate, tackling illegal firearms, dismantling drug networks, addressing gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), illegal immigration, gang violence, illegal mining and corruption within SAPS.

Among the initiatives, the Minister committed to enhancing the use of technology for crime detection and response, strengthening Crime Intelligence, upskilling detectives, and improving forensic services, fleet management, police infrastructure, and working and living conditions for police officers.

"The budget allocated to the South African Police Service will be spread across our various programmes to support these priorities. While we welcome and appreciate the allocation, we are under no illusion about the scale of the task ahead. The work that needs to be done far exceeds the resources available. Crime is adaptive, dynamic and, in many cases, well-financed," he said.

Specific budget allocations include R219 million for G20 conference security, R400 million for the 2026 Local Government Elections, and R34.8 million for the appointment of an additional Deputy Minister. A further R150 million has been shifted from the SAPS operational budget to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) over two years to support its partnership with the Joint Initiative on Crime and Corruption.

Mixed Reactions from Parliament

Mr Erald Cloete (ANC) supported the budget, stating that it aligned with the National Development Plan and the ANC's manifesto commitments. "The 25/26 budget and revised annual performance plan indicate an increase in the budget of the Priority Crimes Investigative Directorate to reduce organised crime and drug syndicates, to be done through the narcotics intervention strategy and the national drug masterplan," he said.

He expressed concern about the backlog at forensic laboratories, stating that it posed a threat to justice for GBV victims. He commended the expansion of family violence, child protection, and sexual offences units but criticised the lack of victim-friendly facilities and GBV desks at all police stations.

Mr Ian Cameron (DA), Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, focused on the need for integrity in policing. "It is not an abstract concept. It is a practical commitment to honesty, accountability, professionalism, and putting the safety and wellbeing of the public above all else. Without integrity, no amount of money, no fleet of vehicles, no surge in personnel can rescue a broken policing system," he said.

He also highlighted the DNA backlog at forensic labs. "This is not just a statistic, it means rapists walking free. It means murderers escape justice. It means survivors of gender-based violence being failed by the very system that promised them protection. This is not just mismanagement, it is the decay of integrity at every level of the command structure," said Mr Cameron.

Harsh Criticism from uMkhonto weSizwe and EFF

Mr David Skosana (uMkhonto weSizwe Party) strongly rejected the budget, accusing SAPS and IPID of failing in their mandates. "The people have been betrayed by the very institutions meant to safeguard them, SAPS and IPID have failed in their mandate. They are failing to protect, to prevent and worst of all failing to be held accountable," he said. "This budget, if passed in its current form, is a death sentence for thousands more South Africans who will continue to be failed by the state," he warned.

He called the R203 million allocated to awareness campaigns wasteful. "We are funding ribbon-cutting campaigns while ignoring rape kits, lab tests and detective capacity. This is a political theatre at taxpayer's expense," he added. He further criticised the lack of a credible plan to tackle SAPS corruption, dismissing lifestyle audits as a public relations exercise.

Ms Leigh-Ann Mathys (EFF) echoed these criticisms, arguing that SAPS required structural reform. "The R120 billion allocated to SAPS is not going to reduce crime. What has been reported about the dysfunctionality of SAPS is just a tip of the iceberg, and if we continue down this path South Africa is going to lead the world in committing of justice purely because the police is the chief criminal syndicate," she said.

"If the institution [SAPS] is not reformed, there is nothing that will work. You can hire as many young recruits as you can, they will just be recruited into criminality that is embedded in SAPS," she said.

Sakhile Mokoena