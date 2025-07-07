Southern Africa: SADC Ministers Call for Accelerated Action On Energy Reforms and Water Security

document

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) successfully concluded the Joint Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Energy and Water, held from 30 June to 04 July 2025 in Harare, Republic of Zimbabwe. The Ministerial Meeting was preceded by a High-Level Dialogue held on 03 July 2025, which focused on the Grand Inga Hydropower Project, the Congo River Water Transfer Concept, and the SMART Clean Cooking Initiatives. Additionally, the Committees of Ministers responsible for Energy and Water officiated the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP), hosted by the Government of Zimbabwe in Harare. Established by the SADC Summit in 1995, SAPP is the oldest regional energy organisation within the SADC framework and remains one of the most successful power pools in Africa in terms of power trading volumes.

The high-level meeting brought together Ministers and senior officials from across the Region to review progress, share experiences, and adopt key decisions to strengthen cooperation in energy and water development.

The meeting was officially opened by Hon. July Moyo, Minister of Energy and Power Development of Zimbabwe and Co-Chairperson of the Joint Committee. The African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, H.E. Ms Lerato Mataboge and the Deputy Executive Secretary of Regional Integration, Ms. Angele Makombo N'Tumba were in attendance.

In his opening remarks, SADC Executive Secretary, H.E. Mr. Elias M. Magosi, outlined the region's significant strides, as well as the challenges that continue to hinder progress in both sectors. H.E. Mr. Magosi reported that eight (8) Member States have signed the amended Protocol on Energy, with the remaining States urged to accelerate ratification processes to ensure full regional alignment.

The region added 2,885 MW of new generation capacity during 2024-2025, raising the total to over 85,000 MW. However, a shortfall of 4210 MW persists among nine interconnected mainland Member States, largely due to El Niño-induced droughts, aging infrastructure, and limited transmission capacity. Encouragingly, projects scheduled for 2025-2027 are expected to deliver over 28,000 MW of additional capacity.

Key decisions in the energy sector include:

Expedited signing of the Amended Protocol on Energy: Remaining Member States, including Mauritius, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, were urged to complete internal consultations and sign the amendment by August 2025.

Accelerated Implementation of Generation Projects: Member States were encouraged to fast-track implementation to meet growing demand and boost economic activities.

Support for Transmission Interconnectors: Countries involved in the Inga III Transmission Line Project are called upon to sign the Inter-Governmental MoU by August 2025, with SAPP and the Secretariat tasked to mobilise resources for priority projects.

Advancement of RETRADE-SA (Regional Energy Transmission, Trade, and Decarbonisation): The Secretariat will work with SAPP and the World Bank to roll out RETRADE, expanding the regional electricity market.

Operationalisation of SACREEE: Ministers called for broader ratification of the SACREEE Intergovernmental Agreement and endorsed its 2025-2029 Business Plan. They also encouraged exploration of an Energy Attribute Certificate system to support the Just Energy Transition (JET).

Just Energy Transition: Ministers endorsed the development of a regional JET Framework and called for the prioritisation of clean cooking initiatives, commending Tanzania for its national leadership in this area.

Progress was also noted in the implementation of Ministerial decisions in the water sector. Major transboundary projects are advancing well, including:

Lesotho Highlands Water Project-Phase II, which will boost South Africa's water supply and increase Lesotho's hydropower capacity.

Songwe River Basin Development Programme, jointly pursued by Malawi and Tanzania.

Lesotho-Botswana Water Transfer Project, Noordoewer/Vioolsdrift Dam, and the Congo Water Transfer Concept.

24 groundwater grant projects across 13 Member States, providing safe water to more than 600,000 people.

Key regional initiatives like SADC-HYCOS and climate-resilient infrastructure programmes are central to improving governance and adaptation.

Water sector decisions included:

Congo River Water Transfer and Grand Inga Hydropower Project: Ministers directed the Secretariat to develop a comprehensive, integrated programme in consultation with Member States and regional partners.

Approval of the Regional Water Policy 2025: This new policy will guide regional water programmes, enhance water security, and improve the management of shared resources. Ministers recommended its endorsement by the SADC Council of Ministers in August 2025.

Review of the Revised Protocol on Shared Watercourses (2000): The Secretariat was tasked to also review and update the Protocol aligning it with the updated policy and ensuring issues such as royalties for joint infrastructure investments are also adequately addressed.

The meeting concluded with strong calls for accelerated implementation, enhanced regional cooperation, and innovative financing mechanisms to address pressing challenges in the energy and water sectors. Ministers commended the Secretariat, regional institutions, and international cooperating partners for their continued support and reaffirmed their commitment to sustainable development and regional integration.

The Joint Ministerial Meeting concluded with a closing statement by Honourable Dr. Anxious Jongwe Masuka, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development of the Republic of Zimbabwe. In his remarks, Hon. Dr. Masuka emphasised that access to energy and water is not only a basic human right, but also a critical driver of public health and economic development. He called on Ministers responsible for Energy and Water, together with the SADC Secretariat, to fast-track the implementation of agreed decisions and deliver tangible results ahead of the next meeting.