Africa: Canada's New Immigration Policy Fuels Wave of Scams in Africa

Since 2023, Ottawa has opened its borders to citizens from French-speaking Africa, a move that has sparked a surge in well-organized scams targeting hopeful immigrants. Authorities warn that the number of victims is steadily increasing.

By 2027, Canada plans to welcome nearly 80,000 new French-speaking residents from Africa, according to data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

It is in this context that Marie (a pseudonym), who wanted a fresh start, decided to fly to Canada with her husband and children.

In 2024, a friend recommended a Facebook page for a specialised agency. The comments under the posts were glowing in praise of the "consultant."

"So I contacted him. I sent him my profile, and he told me it was quite good. That's how it all started," Marie told RFI.

What followed were exchanges and promises: permanent residency for Marie and her family, a job offer for her.

The consultant promised that everything would be settled within six months - provided she paid.

"He kept insisting on how quickly I needed to send the money. He assured me that the Canadian government was looking for profiles like mine and that the faster I sent the money, the sooner I'd sign the documents and get my permanent residency."

Marie didn't suspect a thing. She borrowed money from friends. Furniture from the house was sold. In total, she paid $15,000 (12,800 euros) to the scammer.

Fake documents

According to Nicholas Avramis, a consultant whose company, Beaver Immigration, is based in South Africa and certified by the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants (CICC), scammers operate using different methods.

Some take an initial cash transfer and then vanish into thin air, while others make grand promises. Locations have been identified in the capitals of French-speaking African countries as well as in Toronto.

Fake documents are delivered on time. This was the case for Marie. "Once the money was transferred first in my country, then to Canada, he simply blocked me from all apps," she laments.

"And then there are those who pretend to be Canadian embassy staff," says Avramis. "They claim the file has entered the system but needs more money to cover processing fees."

Avramis says he alone has received 24 testimonies like Marie's since the beginning of the year. But he believes that number is far from the real figure.

"Victims are embarrassed. They know the process seemed shady, and they realise they might have done something illegal. So why report it to the authorities?,"he said.

Today, Marie doesn't dare file a complaint. Deep in debt, she urges others to be cautious and hasn't given up hope of one day making it to Canada.

This story was adapted from the original version in French.