South Africa: Medupi's Unit 4 Returned to Service

Eskom has announced that Unit 4 of the Medupi Power Station has been successfully returned to service, adding 800MW to the national grid.

This milestone strengthens South Africa's energy security and enhances the stability of electricity supply.

"The unit's return follows extensive repairs, completed eight months ahead of the original schedule, made possible by the innovative use of a refurbished Generator Stator, an alternative to waiting for a brand-new component.

"The unit had been out of service since 8 August 2021 after sustaining significant damage from the explosion of its Generator Stator, a key component in the operation of the generation unit," said Eskom in a statement.

As part of the Generation Operational Recovery Plan, Eskom's engineering teams implemented strategic measures to cost effectively fast-track the unit's return.

To avoid the costly delays associated with the lengthy delivery time of a new Generator Stator, Eskom sourced a used stator from the Netherlands as an interim solution, enabling the early return to service of Medupi Unit 4.

With the return of Unit 4, all six units at Medupi are now operational and will contribute a combined capacity of 4 800MW to the national grid once the unit reaches full output in the coming weeks.

Eskom Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane, said "The return of Medupi Unit 4 marks a major milestone in our strategic objective of achieving operational stability through the addition of 2 500MW to the grid and Eskom remains committed to its Operational Excellence Programme, which focuses on restoring performance, strengthening oversight, and ensuring accountability from service providers."

He said the development once again reflected the progress of the Generation Operational Recovery Plan, which is central to ensuring the long-term sustainability of the broader economy. T

"This achievement moves us closer to consistently overcoming load shedding, which is now largely behind us due to structural improvements in the generation fleet, as we continue to build a more reliable, resilient, and sustainable power system," said Marokane.

Eskom Group Executive for Generation, Bheki Nxumalo, said: "Eskom applauds the Medupi team, support staff, and all execution partners for their dedication and professionalism, including the daunting task of safely transporting the 400-tonne Generator Stator approximately 1 000km by road from Richards Bay to the power station, a feat accomplished by Eskom Rotek Industries.

"Their achievement serves as a motivation for our teams as we advance our recovery efforts. We are confident that, like the other units, Unit 4 will deliver stable electricity to the national grid, enhancing South Africa's energy security."

Medupi Power Station, located in Lephalale in Limpopo, holds the distinction of being one of the world's largest dry-cooled, coal-fired power plant.

As one of the newest additions to Eskom's fleet, Medupi features advanced supercritical technology that allows it to operate at higher temperatures, improving efficiency while reducing both coal and water consumption, an essential advantage in a water-scarce region.

The station is designed to recycle and reuse all water involved in the power generation process on-site. It is also equipped with low nitrogen oxide (NOx) burners to minimise NOx emissions.

Additionally, Medupi has been designed to accommodate future installation of flue gas desulphurisation technology, which will cut sulphur dioxide (SO₂) emissions by more than 90%, further enhancing its environmental performance.

Medupi continues to play a vital role in supporting South Africa's economic growth and development. During its construction, Eskom invested over R2.9 billion in socio-economic development initiatives aimed at addressing urgent needs within local communities.

Since its inception, more than R145 million has been allocated to corporate social investment programmes, benefiting over 80 000 people, with a strong focus on rural development, education, and healthcare infrastructure. - SAnews.gov.za