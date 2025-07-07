South Africa: Home Affairs Extends Operating Hours

The Department of Home Affairs is extending operating hours at its offices from 7 - 21 July 2025.

In a statement on Monday, the department said the two-hour extension in operating hours will see offices close at 6pm instead of 4pm.

"The department is extending operating hours to assist learners who wish to apply for and collect their IDs during the school holidays. To ease pressure on its clients, Home Affairs has also introduced dedicated counters for collections in large offices that process Smart ID Cards and passports, where space allows," said the department.

It added that clients have an option to book application or collection appointments before visiting offices, using the Branch Appointment Booking System (BABS). The system is available on the Department of Home Affairs website (www.dha.gov.za) - through the link: https://services.dha.gov.za/#/authenticate/identity .

The department also allows clients who may not have an opportunity to book appointments to visit as walk-ins.

"I would like to encourage all clients who have applied for their identification documents and have been waiting for three weeks or more to seize this opportunity by visiting their Home Affairs office to collect these critical documents at their convenience," said Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber.