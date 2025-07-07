South Africa: Police Commissioner Commends Sentencing in Magaqa Case

The National Police Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola has commended the efforts of the investigating team in securing a 25-year imprisonment sentence imposed on hitman Sibusiso Ncengwa for the murder of Sindiso Magaqa in July 2017.

The SAPS Political Killings Task Team took over the case in July 2018 after their formation. Within a month, the first hitman, Ncengwa was arrested in August 2018 by the team. Six others were later arrested in December of the same year.

This as the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday found Ngcengwa guilty on 11 counts with the breakdown as follows:

· Count 1: Conspiracy to commit murder-25years

· Count 2: Murder -25 years

· Count 3: Attempted murder- 5 Years

· Count 4: Attempted murder- 5 years

· Count 5: Attempted murder-5years

· Count 6: Malicious damage to property - 3years

· Count 7: Malicious damage to property- 3 years

· Count 8: Malicious damage to property-3 years

· Count 9: Unlawful possession of a fully automatic firearm- 5years

· Count 10: unlawful Possession of firearms - 5 years.

· Count 11: unlawful possession of ammunition- 1year

· Count: 1,3 to 11 will run concurrently with Count 2 which is 25 years.

"Three other accused are still in custody with the third declared mentally unfit to stand trial.

"The third accused is in a mental institution. The trial of the two who are fit to stand trial is expected to be heard between 19 September 2025 to 21 October 2025 in the Pietermaritzburg High Court," the police said.