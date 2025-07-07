Ethiopia: Shaggar City - Beacon of Economic Growth, Investment

Shaggar investment expo 2025 opens

- The Mayor of Shaggar City, Teshome Adugna (PhD) has hailed the city as a rising hub of economic growth and investment, emphasizing its commitment to building sustainable infrastructure that benefits future generations.

Speaking at the official opening of the Shaggar Investment Expo 2025, held at the Addis International Convention Center, the mayor stated that Shaggar is fast becoming a focal point for investment and development in Ethiopia.

"Shaggar is a smart city and an emerging investment hub with a population of over three million and spanning 116,000 hectares," Mayor Teshome said. "This city is uniquely positioned to bring together diverse investment sectors and serve as a model of sustainable urban growth."

The international expo, which drew participation from ambassadors, diplomats, local and foreign investors, and members of the public, was organized to showcase Shaggar's economic potential and to build on the city's performance and achievements over the past two years.

According to the mayor, the city administration has already undertaken a range of transformative development projects. These include the construction of 8,000 modern agricultural shades, the implementation of eight corridor development projects, and a focus on long-term sustainability to benefit future generations.

"We have built 200 schools to address educational challenges, launched the Grand Shaggar Road Project, a 140-kilometer road with a bold vision and constructed affordable housing to support low-income residents," Teshome said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Business Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also revealed that the city had mobilized 23 billion Birr in the current fiscal year to fund these development initiatives and tackle pressing socio-economic problems.

Additional upcoming projects include the construction of four new hospitals, the establishment of one-stop service centers to streamline public service delivery, and the implementation of digital platforms for land management and smart parking.

"These infrastructure developments are all designed with the next generation in mind," the mayor emphasized. "This expo is not just about displaying investment opportunities today, but also about demonstrating Shaggar's future role as a leading destination for investment and economic progress."

The mayor also highlighted that Shaggar was founded with a vision of modern urban planning, strong structural development, and sustainability at its core.

During the three-day expo, both local and international investors are showcasing their products, exchanging knowledge, and exploring investment partnerships that aim to drive Shaggar's growth and Ethiopia's broader development.