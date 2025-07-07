Ethiopia: Digital Hate Speech Fuels Real-World Tensions - Experts Warn

- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) recently reiterated the government's commitment to freedom of expression, stating that individuals are free to voice their opinions.

However, he also underscored the media's critical responsibility in guiding public discourse and fostering a more informed society.

His remarks, echoed by findings from civil society organizations and international bodies, point to a growing national and global concern: the alarming rise of digital-era hates speech and its dangerous spillover into real-world conflict.

Research by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) reveals that incitement to violence, ethnic hatred, and increasingly, gender-based hate speech, are no longer confined to fringe online communities. Instead, they are now deeply intertwined with ongoing political crises, societal tensions, and the surge of misinformation across digital platforms.

UNESC Program Officer Aderaw Genetu highlighted troubling trends served in recent monitoring. He noted that October 2024 recorded the highest volume of flagged online content and incitement to violence about 24.8 percent of all tracked cases.

This spike coincided with two sensitive events: the conflict in Ethiopia's Amhara state n and the celebration of Irreecha, the Oromo thanksgiving festival.

"These events acted like flashpoints, triggering waves of digital hostility that mirrored and intensified offline tensions," said Aderaw. "It shows how online platforms are no longer passive reflections of societal conflict they actively amplify it."

While ethnic-based hate speech dominated online toxicity in late 2024, UNESCO's data indicates a shift by mid-2025, with gender-based hate speech rising sharply. In some instances, the volume and aggression targeting women even surpassed ethnic hostility. This trend mirrors global data from UN Women, which reports that between 16 and 58 percent of women worldwide have experienced digital violence, depending on their country context.

Aderaw also drew attention to changing patterns of disinformation. He observed that while flagged false information was rampant in late 2024, especially from unreliable "junk news" sources, it seemed to decline sharply by 2025. This, he explained, may reflect a temporary lull or a shift in the focus of monitoring tools. Still, he warned that disinformation tends to spike during national unrest or electoral cycles and often returns in more sophisticated forms.

UNESCO officials argue that addressing hate speech cannot rely solely on content moderation or censorship, the African Union and UNECA Liaison Office of UNESCO Director Rita Bissoonauth stressed the importance of media and information literacy (MIL) as a long-term solution.

"Media literacy is not a luxury. It is a human right and a democratic necessity," she said. "It empowers people to detect falsehoods, resist manipulation, and engage in meaningful discourse."

UNESCO is investing in this approach through online courses, in-person training, and toolkits for journalists, educators, and civil society actors. The aim is to cultivate a digital culture rooted in truth, respect, and inclusivity, rather than simply policing content.

The issue also intersects with international human rights law., the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to the African Union Regional Director Marcel Clement Akpovo warned against the misuse of freedom of expression as a cover for inciting harm.

While freedom of speech is protected under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, he emphasized that it is not absolute. "No one has the unlimited right to say anything they want," Marcel said. "Speech that promotes discrimination, hostility, or violence can legally be restricted."

This is particularly relevant in Ethiopia, where hate speech often targets political, religious, ethnic, and gender identities frequently with devastating consequences. The rapid proliferation of AI-generated content, manipulated images, and false narratives has further complicated the digital landscape.

Marcel noted that just as harmful speech must be addressed, responsible and informed expression should be actively protected and promoted.

As Ethiopia expands its digital infrastructure and access, experts agree that strengthening media literacy is critical. Balancing freedom with responsibility, and empowering citizens to engage ethically online, remains one of the most pressing challenges and opportunities of the digital age.