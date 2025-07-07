Ethiopia: Ginger Farmers Anticipate Bumper Harvest

- Ginger farmers in Central Ethiopia are expecting a bountiful harvest this crop season, thanks to the timely provision of fertilizers, pesticides, and other agricultural inputs, along with consistent support and monitoring from agricultural experts.

One such farmer, Brehanu Desalegn, a native of the Kembata Zone, shared his story with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA). Brehanu had migrated to South Africa 12 years ago in search of better job opportunities. However, two years ago, he returned to Ethiopia and began modern farming on his father's land.

Upon his return, he removed the eucalyptus trees that had long occupied the land and began cultivating ginger and other high-value cash crops. In addition to crop farming, Brehanu is also engaged in dairy and poultry farming to diversify his income and aspires to enter agro-processing in the near future.

Currently, Brehanu grows ginger, banana, maize, pepper, and other crops on his three hectares of farmland, providing employment opportunities for more than 10 local youths. This season, he expects a higher yield from his ginger crop due to improved seedlings. He emphasized that cultivating spices and cash crops is a profitable venture with the potential to create jobs for youth and women. However, he pointed out that a lack of market linkage and the interference of brokers continue to hinder farmers' productivity and profitability.

Another farmer, Legese Danemu, from Hadero Tunto Zuria Woreda in the Kembata Zone, has planted ginger on five hectares of land. He anticipates harvesting 300 to 400 quintals of ginger per hectare. "We currently sell a quintal of ginger for around 100,000 Birr, and we expect even better returns if rainfall continues steadily and pests are well-managed," he said. Legese hopes to harvest more than 1,500 quintals this season. In addition to cultivating his own land, he has expanded into contract farming to boost production.

Tesfaye Meharo, another farmer in the area, credited proper use of fertilizers, compost, and other inputs for the increase in his farm's output compared to previous years. However, like many others, he faces challenges in accessing stable markets. Last year, he harvested only 380 quintals of ginger due to a shortage of essential inputs, he explained.

Habitamu Meles (MD), Head of the Agricultural Office of Hadero Tunto Zuria Woreda, stated that the Woreda is widely recognized for its abundant spice, fruit, and vegetable production. He noted that the local administration is working to support farmers by promoting the cultivation of market-oriented spices and cash crops.

According to Habitamu, over 5,900 hectares of land in the Woreda have been cultivated with ginger, coffee, and other spices during this crop season. In recent years, Ethiopian ginger has been primarily exported to neighboring countries like Kenya and Sudan. As a result, some farmers have managed to earn between 3 million and 4 million Birr per hectare from ginger cultivation alone.