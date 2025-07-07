East Africa: Ethiopia Expands. Seqota Declaration to Combat Child Malnutrition

·Boosts nutrition governance

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia is scaling up its flagship Seqota Declaration to 186 new districts as part of a broader effort to transform its food and nutrition systems.

The declaration is aiming to eliminate child stunting and build a productive, healthy workforce, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh announced.

Speaking at a high-level review organized by the Ministry of Health (MoH), which assessed the performance of national food systems, nutrition strategies, and Community-Based Health Insurance (CBHI) initiatives during the just-concluded fiscal year, the DPM reaffirmed the government's commitment to locally driven solutions.

"The Seqota Declaration reflects Ethiopia's homegrown and practical leadership commitment to end stunting among children under two by 2030," he said. "Its planned expansion to an additional 186 woredas will bring the total to 520 districts, significantly accelerating the implementation of Ethiopia's Food and Nutrition Strategy."

Temesgen emphasized that a robust food and nutrition system is foundational for socio-economic transformation, as it empowers the nation's workforce. He added that the government is focusing on institutionalizing Food and Nutrition Councils across zones and districts to ensure cross-sectoral coordination and effective implementation.

The Deputy Prime Minister also stressed the importance of matching fund allocation from federal and regional governments, noting that financial commitment is critical to sustaining momentum and achieving measurable results at the grassroots level.

In addition to nutrition initiatives, the DPM highlighted the growing impact of Ethiopia's Community-Based Health Insurance program. With over 63 million citizens now covered, and more than 13 million newly registered in the current fiscal year alone, the scheme has gained substantial public acceptance. He noted that next year's priority will be narrowing performance disparities among regional states to ensure equitable access.

Health Minister Mekdes Daba (MD), who also spoke at the event, described the Seqota Declaration as a game-changer in the country's public health approach. She said it has delivered remarkable results over the past four years in reducing stunting and improving child health outcomes.

Mekdes urged stakeholders in the food sector to prioritize quality and safety in food production, arguing that a resilient food system is essential for long-term health system stability.

The Seqota Declaration, launched in 2015, is internationally recognized as a model for multisectoral action on nutrition, combining interventions in health, agriculture, water and sanitation, and education to break the cycle of malnutrition and poverty.

With its expansion and integration into broader food system strategies, Ethiopia aims to build nutrition-sensitive policies that ensure food security, reduce inequality, and lay the foundation for inclusive growth.