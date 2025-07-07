Ethiopia: Panel Urges Investment in Sports Industry to Foster Unity

Panelists at the 7th edition of the About Ethiopia program emphasized the urgent need to commercialize and incentivize Ethiopia's sports industry, both to enhance its economic contribution and to help counter divisive narratives.

Organized by the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the event was held in Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara State, under the theme: "Sport for a Triumphant Ethiopia." The half-day event featured a high-level panel discussion and a photo exhibition that celebrated the role of sport in national development and unity.

In attendance were senior federal and state officials, including Minister of Culture and Sports Shewit Shanka, State Minister of the Government Communication Service Tesfahun Gobezay, Amhara State Youth and Sports Bureau Head Erzike Isa, and Culture and Tourism Bureau Head Melkamu Tsegaye, along with representatives from public institutions and the sporting community.

During the panel discussion, the Ethiopian Sport Academy Research Department Deputy Director Amensisa Kebede (PhD) underscored the untapped potential of Ethiopia's sports sector.

Citing international models such as the United States and Saudi Arabia, Amensisa argued that strategic investment in sports can become a major driver of economic growth. He called for swift legal and policy reforms to unlock the sector's economic and institutional capabilities.

Echoing that sentiment, the Government Communication Service State Minister Tesfahun Gobezay urged stakeholders to leverage the unifying power of sport to promote national cohesion and combat divisive rhetoric.

In his presentation titled "Winning Mentality," he highlighted how a well-regulated sports sector can help shape shared national narratives and enhance Ethiopia's global image through soft power.

Complementing the discussion, the photo exhibition presented iconic moments in Ethiopian sports history, celebrating legendary athletes and illustrating the powerful role of athletics in shaping national identity and pride.

Participants collectively stressed the need to enhance inter-institutional collaboration, expand sports infrastructure, and invest in talent development and promotion. The discussion reinforced that sports are not merely recreational, but integral to the country's broader agenda for unity, economic progress, and international reputation.

The forum served both as a tribute to Ethiopia's storied sporting legacy and a call to action to integrate sports more meaningfully into national development strategies.